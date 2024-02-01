This is what happened when bus and train workers strike again despite Stormont progress

School support workers are also taking to picket lines in a protest about pay.
The latest industrial action comes as legislation is to be debated which could lead to the restoration of the Northern Ireland Assembly and Executive in the coming days.
The UK government has committed funding to cover public sector pay deals if Stormont returns but unions have not called off the strike.
1.
Transport workers and UNITE union members take strike action this morning at Lanyon Station Photo: stephen davison
2.
3.
Tranlink workers continue their industrial action with a one day strike. Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye
4.
Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 1st February 2024Tranlink workers continue their industrial action with a one day strike. All public transport across Northern Ireland has been canceled for 24 hours. Strikers pictured the Duncrue Street Bus Depot in the docks area of Belfast. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye
