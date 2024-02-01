All Sections
This is what happened when bus and train workers strike again despite Stormont progress

Trade union strikes have yet again brought public transport to a standstill today creating havoc for parents of school children and many others.
By Gemma Murray
Published 1st Feb 2024, 12:00 GMT

School support workers are also taking to picket lines in a protest about pay.

The latest industrial action comes as legislation is to be debated which could lead to the restoration of the Northern Ireland Assembly and Executive in the coming days.

The UK government has committed funding to cover public sector pay deals if Stormont returns but unions have not called off the strike.

Transport workers and UNITE union members take strike action this morning at Lanyon Station

Transport workers and UNITE union members take strike action this morning at Lanyon Station

Transport workers and UNITE union members take strike action this morning at Lanyon Station

Transport workers and UNITE union members take strike action this morning at Lanyon Station

Tranlink workers continue their industrial action with a one day strike.

Tranlink workers continue their industrial action with a one day strike.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 1st February 2024Tranlink workers continue their industrial action with a one day strike. All public transport across Northern Ireland has been canceled for 24 hours. Strikers pictured the Duncrue Street Bus Depot in the docks area of Belfast. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 1st February 2024Tranlink workers continue their industrial action with a one day strike. All public transport across Northern Ireland has been canceled for 24 hours. Strikers pictured the Duncrue Street Bus Depot in the docks area of Belfast.

