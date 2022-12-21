News you can trust since 1737
This is what happened when the Ulster University hosted a Gala Dinner to celebrate Winter Graduations and the opening of Belfast Campus - 10 images

The Ulster University hosted a Gala Dinner to celebrate Winter Graduations and the opening of the final phase of the Belfast campus, a creative, innovative and vibrant environment which is transforming higher education in the city and wider region.

By Gemma Murray
40 minutes ago

The Vice Chancellor, Professor Paul Bartholomew and Chair of the University Council, Dr Jenny Pyper welcomed guests who also heard from retiring Pro Vice Chancellor, Professor Alastair Adair who provided academic leadership in the development of the new Belfast campus.

1. Campus transformed 2.jpg

Campus transformed

Photo: freelance

2. Campus transformed.jpg

Campus tranformed

Photo: Freelance

3. Deputy Mayor CCAG BC Kathleen McGurk and Dr Satyavir Singhal, Chairman of the Indian Community Centre.jpg

Deputy Mayor CCAG BC Kathleen McGurk and Dr Satyavir Singhal, Chairman of the Indian Community Centre.jpg

Photo: freelance

4. Guests enjoying the Gala Dinner.jpg

Guests enjoying the Gala Dinner

Photo: freelance

