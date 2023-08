Thousands of students across Northern Ireland to receive AS and A-level results

Students sitting an exam, as thousands of students across Northern Ireland will receive AS and A-level results later. Results in the region are expected to dip slightly this year. Photo: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

In 2020 and 2021 teacher-assessed grades were issued. Last year students had the option to omit a unit of assessment in most subjects to focus their revision and there were also assessment adaptations and reductions in coursework.

This year students were provided with advance information in the majority of exams. Examiners were also told to be mindful of disruption caused by the pandemic when considering overall student performance.

Results this year are expected to dip slightly compared with the previous three years, before returning to pre-pandemic levels next year. Most of the A-levels sat in Northern Ireland were from local exam board CCEA, while others sat exams set by other boards across the UK. Scores of students are also set to receive BTec results and vocational qualifications.