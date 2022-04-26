Travel to Australia for only £10 - if you are aged 18-30

The offer, recalling Australia’s famous ‘Ten Pound’ programme, which ended 40 years ago, claims to offer adventure seekers the chance to ‘escape the known and reward your pent up wanderlust with a working holiday down under’.

The offer - advertised through Trailfinders - says the trip to Adelaide ‘in conjunction with Trailfinders and Qatar Airways’ will help to help kick start your working holiday.

From today, April 26, British citizens aged between 18 and 30 years old and Irish citizens aged 18-35 can register online for the £10 return tickets, which go on sale in May.

There are only 200 return flights being made available.

Applicants must also be Irish or British citizens, have a Working Holiday Visa and be available to travel before September 30 this year.

‘With flights that cost less than your lunch, plenty of fun jobs that could take you from the heart of the Aussie outback to crystal blue waters, and all in a state that boasts Australia’s best lifestyle - there has never been a better time to pick SA for your working holiday,’ adds the offer.

‘Airfares must be purchased with an Adelaide Starter Package and travelers need a valid Working Holiday Visa.

Register your details to be the first to know when the fares go on sale.’