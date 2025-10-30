Ulster University at heart of new UK research alliance unveiled in Westminster

ResearchPlus: New collaborative of research-focused universities launches to give voice to critical research and innovation drivers

A new national collaborative comprising ten leading research-focused universities including Ulster University – ResearchPlus – was formally launched yesterday at a special Parliamentary event in Westminster this week.

ResearchPlus seeks to give a collective voice and advance the social and economic contribution of research-focused universities that constitute a critical element of the UK’s research and innovation system and that deliver vital research-informed education and advanced skills.

The collaborative will engage with government, industry, and civil society to support economic growth, prosperity, and societal wellbeing across the whole of the UK. The collaboration denotes an expansion and re-imagining of universities’ contribution to the public good.

Attendees at the official launch, in the Cholmondeley Room, in the House of Lords, included Vice Chancellors from all ten ResearchPlus partners, The Rt Hon. Lord Hain, Secretary of State for Business and Trade, the Rt Hon. Dr Peter Kyle, Jordan Cummins, UK competitiveness director at the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) and CEO of Universities UK, Vivienne Stern MBE.

Vice-Chancellor of Ulster University, Professor Paul Bartholomew, explains what this powerful and influential coalition means for Ulster University:

“Along with our partner universities, the new collective voice represents a distinctive and essential part of the UK’s research base, bringing agility, interdisciplinary strength, and a deep connection to public and private sector partners.

“There is a very real need for ResearchPlus: it will give visibility and profile to universities that constitute a critical element of the UK’s research and innovation system, and that deliver excellent research-informed education and advanced skills.

“We believe that collaboration and proactive engagement across our universities can drive change and support the strategic coordination that is so urgently needed in the higher education and research system.

“We are well placed to be part of this new group and mission, given our keen focus on social policy development, proactive regional and societal balance, and globally significant innovation through deep industrial partnerships. Ulster University has for some time been intentionally at the forefront of economic growth, technological innovation, public services, and skills development and so we can confidently play our part in this sectoral collaboration.”

In a speech at the event, Professor Andrew Jones, Vice-Chancellor and President of the University of Brunel and Co-Chair of ResearchPlus – underlined that the UK’s strength in research and innovation lies in the diversity of its higher education sector. He emphasised that at a time when the UK’s higher education sector faces significant financial and reputational challenges, it is vital for institutions to work collectively to strengthen the system overall and boost the UK’s international competitiveness.

Professor Andrew Jones, Co-Chair of ResearchPlus said:

“We are delighted to be one of the founding members of ResearchPlus.

“ResearchPlus universities were founded through successive government and industry initiatives aimed at driving growth, expanding opportunity, and advancing technology and public services. Each of us, uniquely recognised for our excellence in research, plays a vital role in developing the advanced skills and specialist education that underpin the UK’s economic, social, and technological progress.

“We are committed to supporting the ambitions of the UK’s Industrial Strategy which plays to the strength of our collective expertise. ResearchPlus fills a gap creating a powerful collective voice in the UK’s research and innovation system which will enable greater strategic coherence in supporting the government’s priorities for growth.”

ResearchPlus partner institutions span the UK’s cities and regions, combining world-class research with a strong commitment to civic engagement, innovation, and social mobility.

The founding partners are:

Ulster University

Brunel University of London

City St George’s, University of London

Keele University

Royal Holloway, University of London

SOAS, University of London

The Open University

University of Essex

University of Hull

University of Sussex

Together, these universities represent a distinctive and essential part of the UK’s research base, bringing agility, interdisciplinary strength, and a deep connection to public and private sector partners.

ResearchPlus is open to other similarly research-focused universities that share its aims. One of ResearchPlus’s early goals is to expand the collaborative, building a broader platform to amplify the contributions and capabilities of institutions under-represented in national policy and public discourse.

The Rt Hon. Lord Hain said:

“Our research-focused universities are priceless partners to the UK industry and technology sectors producing ground-breaking solutions, developing top-end skills and making significant contribution to our economy. These universities are also central to our local communities as educators, employers and neighbours. ResearchPlus is the collaboration of universities that we have been missing. Now there is a vehicle for government to hear the collective voice of university research that is truly diverse and will bring solutions to the challenges of our time.”

Secretary of State for Business and Trade, the Rt Hon. Dr Peter Kyle added:

“Innovation is crucial to the UK’s future and so much of our potential will come from higher education. Whether it’s through university labs or collaborations with investors, entrepreneurs, businesses, pharma, science, aerospace, or even fashion, every sector is connected to our universities. As a country, we can only move forward with a strong pipeline of innovation ready to be commercialised. That’s why the work of ResearchPlus is so important, it brings these partnerships together and helps turn world-leading research into real-world impact.”