Ulster University backs R&A drive to boost female participation

The Ulster University has become the first university to sign up to The R&A’s drive to get more women and girls involved in golf.

Announcing the development as The Open enters its final day at Royal Portrush, the UU has pledged its commitment to increase female participation in playing golf, as well as working in the sport, through the R&A Golf Charter.

Zara Proctor (7), Jessica Moffitt-Robinson (9), Judith Allen (Ulster University Golf Scholar and sports studies student), Jackie Davidson (assistant director - Golf Development at the R&A), Katie Proctor (9) and Ella Proctor (11).

The charter aims to inspire an industry-wide commitment to creating a more inclusive culture with golf around the world.

In signing the charter, the UU is committed to:

‘Working with The R&A and key stakeholders to develop and deliver innovative programmes to increase awareness, participation and performance levels of women and girls in golf within and beyond the University.

Creating Women in Golf Ambassadors within the University to help encourage and inspire women and girls to engage in a range of golf focused development initiatives.

Promoting the health benefits of participation in golf for women and girls through the development of resources and activity programmes on and off campus.

Increasing the number of female students supported annually through our Performance Golf Programme with enhanced opportunities to access appropriate coaching and competition.’

Niamh Lamond, chief operating officer at Ulster University said it was an honour to be the first university to sign the Women in Golf Charter.

“We are proud of our long-standing relationship with The R&A through our cutting edge research in equipment development and performance measurement, as well our Performance Golf Scholarship.

“Diversity and inclusion are placed at the heart of the culture at Ulster University and as a signatory of this Charter we are committed to supporting and inspiring women in golf.”

Ms Lamond added: “The eyes of the world are watching The Open held at Royal Portrush Golf Club and as a civic university we are focused on ensuring the lasting legacy of this opportunity is realised and the impact will be recognised for women in golf and golf in Northern Ireland for years to come.”

Jackie Davidson, assistant director golf development at The R&A said: “We are delighted that Ulster University has committed to the Women in Golf Charter and become the first university to do so.

“It is so important for the Charter to reach higher education institutions as we aim to increase the number of women and girls participating in golf and to encourage more opportunities for women to work and volunteer within the sport overall.

”Ulster University’s commitment to a range of initiatives is a great example to other institutions in the education sector.”