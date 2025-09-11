Ulster University celebrates 21% increase in applications at Londonderry campus
It comes after investment and expansion at the Magee campus, including the first training course for paramedics in Northern Ireland opening in 2021.
The Magee Expansion Taskforce’s final report and action plan includes a target to expand the campus to 10,000.
Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald visited the campus in Derry to see the impact of her department’s investment in new promotional activities and enhanced student engagement initiatives.
“My department is proud to support Ulster University’s initiatives that promote Derry and encourage young people to see the Magee campus as a prime destination,” she said.
“Those initiatives, and the positivity that has been generated around the Magee expansion, have delivered a 21% rise in applications for the 2025/26 academic year.
“This increase in applications demonstrates Derry’s ability to attract more students and reach the 10,000 target.
“In parallel a significant programme of work is under way to build teaching blocks and ensure that Derry has the capacity to accommodate 10,000 students.
“This will be done in close consultation with the local community so that the expansion is as seamless and successful as possible.”
Ulster University vice-chancellor Paul Bartholomew said: “Through sustained and concentrated recruitment efforts and investment, we are delighted that the popularity of this campus has risen significantly and that prospective students are recognising that this vibrant and bustling campus of Ulster University is a great place to study.”