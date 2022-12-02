The university is due to open the campus in Lusail in Doha in January 2023.

It says that higher education – it is offering business leadership training to women - has the potential to support positive change in societies.

The World Cup is currently being held in Qatar which has brought a renewed focus on the Middle Eastern country.

Representatives of Ulster University Students Union taking part in the Foyle Pride Parade in Londonderry in July.

Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar and human rights organisation Amnesty International has said women and LGBTQ+ people "continue to face discrimination in law and practice".

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster programme, Hannah McCullough, the chair of the LGBT Society at the Coleraine campus, said she is worried the university is putting "financial gain over a community within their community" and will damage their international reputation.

She said Ulster University had helped her accept her identity as a student. She added: "That's not going to be an option for those students. It's heartbreaking."Qatar has been heavily criticised over the country's human rights record, including the treatment of migrant workers building stadiums for the competition.Patrick Corrigan from Amnesty International said: "We would expect Ulster University to set out how it will protect the rights of construction workers who are building its campus, and the cleaners, cooks and security staff who will work there, given the well-documented exploitation of migrant workers in Qatar."As a university committed to academic freedom, we need to know how it will safeguard the freedom of expression and academic freedom of its staff and students in Qatar, including those from the LGBTQ+ community."

A spokesperson for Ulster University said that many UK universities were involved in "active partnerships across the Middle East" and that in 2019 it established a partnership in Qatar with City University College to offer a range of Ulster University business degree courses in Qatar.

