Ulster University Launches Generation New Era Study in Northern Ireland

Ulster University hosted the official Northern Ireland launch of the landmark UK-wide birth cohort study Generation New Era (GNE) at a reception held at the Titanic Hotel.

The event brought together academics, policymakers and stakeholders to explore the study’s potential to shape early years policy. Nearly half of all babies born in Northern Ireland in 2026 will be invited to participate, offering an unprecedented view of childhood, family life and societal change.

Generation New Era is funded by the UKRI Economic and Social Research Council (ESRC) and led by UCL, with three Co-Lead academic institutions: Ulster University, Swansea University, and the University of Edinburgh.

Dr Orla McBride, Study Lead for Northern Ireland at Ulster University, said:

“I am delighted to be here this evening to mark the official launch of the Generation New Era study. With its scale and ambition, this study will create the most detailed evidence base on early childhood in 25 years, supporting long-term planning and investment in maternity care, mental health, education, and community services.

“As we move from launch to delivery, collaboration with government and stakeholders will be essential. Their input will help shape policy and ensure that services are grounded in robust, up-to-date, evidence-based findings.”

Generation New Era will collect data from 30,000 new babies across the UK, including approximately 4,200 in Northern Ireland, at two key stages: nine to 11 months and three to four years. The research will examine children’s physical, mental, and social development, and explore how technological, environmental, and social changes affect early childhood experiences.

The intention is to follow these children and their families throughout their lives. The study team will interview dads as well as mums, including those who live apart from their babies, to build up as full a picture of their lives as possible.

“By capturing the needs and experiences of today’s pre-school children, the study aims to improve health, educational, social, and economic outcomes.” Dr McBride added.

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt welcomed the study, saying: “The findings from ‘Generation New Era’ will directly inform policy development across government departments, helping to ensure that services and support for families are based on robust, up-to-date evidence and will further strengthen existing policy frameworks.

“This is a study that will make a difference, not just in academic circles, but also in homes, communities, and government offices across the UK.”

Speaking at the launch Beccy Shipman, Deputy Director of Data Strategy and Infrastructure at ESRC, said: “ESRC is delighted to be funding Generation New Era, the UK’s first longitudinal birth cohort in 25 years. The lives of children born next year will be shaped in ways that were hard to imagine two decades ago. This investment is vital and will provide cutting edge data that will support researchers and policymakers to understand the lives of children born in Northern Ireland and across the rest of the UK. Like other similar studies of previous generations, the evidence produced by this will underpin policy that can make the UK a happier, healthier and fairer place, improving lives and livelihoods.”

Professor Liam Maguire, Pro Vice-Chancellor Research at Ulster University, added:

“Ulster University is proud to be a partner in this landmark study. Generation New Era offers a unique opportunity to deepen understanding of child development in Northern Ireland. The insights it generates will be invaluable to policymakers and practitioners, supporting improved outcomes for children and families for generations to come.”