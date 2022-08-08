Union: Teachers are ill-equipped for sex ed

Jacquie White, general secretary of the Ulster Teachers’ Union, was speaking as Stormont takes the next step towards its proposed Ending Violence Against Women and Girls strategy.

A consultation on the strategy, launched by Stormont’s Executive Office, opened in January and closed to new responses in March.

“It’s shocking that Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK without a specific strategy in this area,” Ms White said.

Jacquie White

“We welcome the fact that consultation on a proposed strategy indicated that changes to relationships and sex education in schools should be part of a Stormont strategy to end violence against women and girls.”

She continued: “However, teachers need training, resources and support if they are to be expected to deliver such education and ensure that schools are safe, equitable places for everyone, where all children feel valued and accepted regardless of their racial, sexual or religious identity.

“Many teachers though still feel ill-equipped to deal with some of these areas and handling such sensitive issues incorrectly could have huge implications for a pupil.”

She added: “There are still many challenges ahead if we are to overcome some long-held societal views on some of these issues, whether those views arise from racism, homophobia or misogyny.