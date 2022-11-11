The DUP and UUP were responding to Prof Joanne Hughes and Dr Rebecca Loader and their newly released paper, 'Is academic selection in Northern Ireland a barrier to social cohesion?'

The paper argues that "academic selection perpetuates middle-class advantage and limits potential for the development of a more integrative and inclusive education system".

It says that in communities controlled by paramilitaries, educational failure and the absence of social mobility are more likely to result in "intergroup hostility".

And it adds that "middle-class interests have served to mobilise a grammar school lobby, comprising both Catholics and Protestants, that has acted decisively to protect its privilege".

This year’s transfer tests begin today, Saturday, and will continue over the next few weekends.

SDLP Children and Young People Spokesperson Cara Hunter said the research reinforces the need to end academic selection.

"Not only does the current system force children to undergo rigorous testing at the age of 10 and 11, but it stops many pupils, particularly those from working class backgrounds, from going on to realise their full potential," she said. The system must account for children who develop at different paces, she added,

However, DUP MLA Diane Dodds said her party will “continue to support and defend parental choice in education".

She added: "Whilst we have a world-class education system, it isn’t perfect and we must always be open to improvement. However, for some, their vision extends no further than closing-down grammar schools to fulfil an ideological fixation on academic selection."

She said the DUP previously produced the Fair Start report, with 47 actions for all aspects of education, which was "much more productive" than attacking academic selection.

UUP Education Spokesman Robbie Butler said the current system is "far from perfect, but in the absence of a proven better alternative, the interests of pupil and parental choice must be upheld".

During the pandemic, he added, the UUP offered an interim alternative to academic selection.

“However those who are simply ideologically opposed to grammar schools couldn’t or wouldn’t even consider that proposal."