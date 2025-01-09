University chief 'not in a position to give assurances' on future of Coleraine's Riverside Theatre
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Professor Paul Bartholomew made the remarks when he was questioned by Causeway Coast and Glens Council Alderman Yvonne Boyle at a meeting on Tuesday, January 7.
The Riverside Theatre has been sited in the Coleraine campus of Ulster University since 1975.
Prof Bartholomew was addressing the Council to give members an overview of future plans for the Coleraine campus. Alderman Boyle asked for an update on the theatre: “Are you confident it will continue to operate?”
In reply, Prof Bartholomew said that the theatre’s future was “under review” and it is “quite old now and requires a lot of capital infrastructure improvement”.
“We are looking at it in terms of how we would support that, so I am not in a position to give you that assurance but it is something we are reviewing.”