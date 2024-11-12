University Dropout Day: Expert Reveals Alternative Education Path
Here, Head of Education and Development at Open Study College, Robbie Bryant, explains what dropout day is and what options students who choose to leave university have.
When is University Dropout Day?
The most popular day to dropout of university is the 12th of November*. Usually the deadline for submitting a withdrawal form is the day before the first assessment period, for most students, this will be either December or January. If a student misses the deadline, they may need to submit exceptional circumstances if they are unable to attend or submit work. So withdrawing in the first term, ahead of January exams, is crucial.
Why is there a popular day for dropping out of uni?
This time of year is popular for dropouts because they can withdraw from their courses without any financial penalties or academic consequences. Students who choose to drop out at this time of year may be able to reclaim some or all of their tuition fees. After this date, students may still withdraw, but they might incur fees or receive a "fail" mark on their academic record. It's a crucial time for students to evaluate their choices and consider their options if they feel that the current course or university is not the right fit for them.
Why would someone drop out of uni?
University is an expensive decision to make and with university tuition fees set to rise again by £9,500 from 2025 (up from £9,250) it’s no surprise that many students want to make sure they are eligible for a refund on fees. While there are many reasons for dropping out of university, some of the most popular are because of a “poor value for money” and for having a “lack of contact time.” However, there are a whole host of other personal and circumstantial reasons students decide that university life isn’t for them. The number of dropouts vary not only between universities but also between courses. Computer science has some of the highest dropout rates, while medicine, dentistry, and veterinary science hold some of the lowest.
What are my options after dropping out of university?
If you decide to drop out of university, there are several options available to you, depending on your circumstances and future goals:
Online studies
Consider enrolling in online courses, where the range of qualifications available are broader and allow for more flexibility. Online courses mean learners can work alongside their studies to help with finances, something many full time university students struggle with. These options can provide practical skills and qualifications outside of a university degree or help you get extra qualifications to make a degree change further down the line.
Take a break
Some students choose to take time off to reassess their goals or focus on personal issues. This could involve working, travelling, or pursuing interests that weren't possible while studying.
Transfer courses
If you're unhappy with a current course but still want to pursue higher education, you can look into transferring to a different programme or university that better suits your interests.
Enter the workforce
Many students choose to start working after dropping out. Depending on your skills and experience, you may find entry-level positions or consider internships that could lead to future opportunities.