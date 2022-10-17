Urgent appeal for find missing child - last seen on October 14
Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing 16-year-old Fiyori Kesete.
By Gemma Murray
Fiyori was last seen in the Union Place area of Dungannon at 2pm on Friday (14th October).
Police now believe she may have travelled to Belfast.She is described as black, 5 ft 4 in in height with short dark hair.Police ask if anyone sees her to please contact 101 quoting reference 2044 14/10/22.
