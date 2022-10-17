News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Urgent appeal for find missing child - last seen on October 14

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing 16-year-old Fiyori Kesete.

By Gemma Murray
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Fiyori was last seen in the Union Place area of Dungannon at 2pm on Friday (14th October).

Police now believe she may have travelled to Belfast.She is described as black, 5 ft 4 in in height with short dark hair.Police ask if anyone sees her to please contact 101 quoting reference 2044 14/10/22.

Read More

Read More
Funeral arrangements released for tragic Rev Trevor Kelly who died four days aft...
missing Fiyori Kesete
Police