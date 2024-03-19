Olivia ‘Libby’ Duane Adams, Alteryx co-founder, and vice chancellor of Queen's, Professor Sir Ian Greer, sign the agreement in New York for the largest in-kind donation the university has received. Alteryx will be donating data licences to students and staff at the university with an estimated value of 15 million dollars (£11.8 million)

The company will initially provide 3,000 licences to support Queen’s students and staff to access free software, training and accreditation in data analytics.

The university said the new partnership will enable it to infuse data skills into all degree programmes generating new career opportunities.

At the signing of the memorandum of understanding in New York City on Tuesday, Queen’s vice chancellor Professor Sir Ian Greer said: “Philanthropy is a vital tool that allows Queen’s to make a difference, change lives and continue to be at the leading edge of global innovation.

“This exceptionally generous donation from Alteryx will make a huge difference to the lives of our students and staff.

“Data analytics skills are no longer reserved for a few data-focused jobs or companies – they are now in high demand and relevant for every industry.

“Employers eagerly seek professionals with data skills, and thanks to this 15 million dollar donation, our students will benefit from the training and certification provided by Alteryx, making them even more future-ready when they graduate from Queen’s.”

The company said its Alteryx SparkED Education programme helps learners become data literate with employability skills at no cost.

The programme has a global reach with upwards of 180,000 learners from universities in more than 50 countries.

Alteryx co-founder Libby Duane Adams said: “We are extremely excited to partner with Queen’s University Belfast and I want to thank vice chancellor Greer for presenting such a unique opportunity for Alteryx to contribute to the lives of students in Northern Ireland.”

She added: “Our journey with Queen’s University was catalysed by our participation in US Special Envoy Joe Kennedy’s recent business delegation to Northern Ireland.”

First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “This is a significant announcement and highlights just how successful we are at international collaboration.

“The impact of this will be long-lasting and very beneficial for students, their future careers and our economy.”

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said: “This announcement, which comes days after our successful visit to Washington, further highlights the significance of US support when it comes to transforming our economy.

“Congratulations to Queen’s University for delivering this partnership which will undoubtedly lead to significant outcomes for all involved.”

Mr Kennedy: “I’m very pleased to see this extremely generous donation from Alteryx to Queen’s university.

“It will have a significant impact on thousands of students, and I am exceptionally grateful that our business delegation in October played a part in bringing about this historic donation.”