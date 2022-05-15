UU student wins Belfast Business Idea Award 2022 with innovative diabetes app

Conleth Mallon (Injuiced), Orla McKeating (Still I Rise), Emma Corbett (Insurin), Harry McNulty (The Plant Alchemist) Tony Kearns (Belfast City Council) and Eimear O’Rourke (Allegy Act)

Final year Ulster University Interactive Design student Emma Corbett has used her personal experience of type 1 diabetes to develop Insurin, an app to help guide people with a new diagnosis – winning the Belfast Business Idea Awards 2022 in the process.

A Belfast City Council initiative, supported by Danske Bank and Pacem Accounting & Tax Advisory, the competition is designed to unearth, recognise and help fast track the best business ideas in Belfast.

Five winners pitched their idea to an independent judging panel, with the overall winner being decided live on the night via audience vote. The overall winner secured a cash injection of £2,500 to help their business grow. Each of the five winners also received a support package worth over £3,000.

The 2022 Belfast Business Idea Award Winners were:

Emma Corbett – Insurin - Overall winner

Eimear O’Rourke - Allergy Act

Harry Mc Anulty - The Plant Alchemist

Orla McKeating - Still I Rise Diversity Storytelling

Conleth Mallon - Injuiced

Emma Corbett from Insurin, said: “From my own experience as a type 1 diabetic, I understood that more could be done to guide and help those newly diagnosed with type 1 diabetes physically, mentally and emotionally.

“Insurin started out as my final year project at Ulster University whilst studying Interaction Design. Then I realised it had a lot of commercial potential, but needed help to build both the product and business - which is why we entered the Belfast Business Idea Award.

“I want to say a huge thank you to Belfast City Council, Danske Bank, Pacem, Innovation Factory and Enterprise Northern Ireland for their support. There’s so much talent and innovation here, so I’m honoured to win and look forward to growing Insurin with the help of the generous support package.”

The finalists also had the opportunity to hear from, and put questions to, two of NI’s most successful entrepreneurs, David Johnston and Lynsey Bennett, founders of Belfast businesses OutsideIn and Lusso Tan which have gone on to compete, and win, on a global scale.

Councillor Ryan Murphy, chair of Belfast City Council’s City Growth and Regeneration Committee, said: “The beauty of the Belfast Business Idea Awards is that it’s the strength of the idea that’s assessed, rather than the achievements of the venture. So people who have yet to set up a business have just as much chance of winning as those who’ve already started to trade successfully.