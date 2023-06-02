Angel Mhande had raised concerns about racial slurs used in the book ‘Of Mice and Men’ by John Steinbeck, and how these made her feel uncomfortable in her Belfast classroom.

She told the BBC last week: "It's a very violent book to begin with but it's mostly just to do with racism and how that affects me and some other black students in my class

"It's just really uncomfortable sitting in a classroom where we have to listen to racist slurs and comments.

An early copy of the novel Of Mice And Men, and John Steinbeck in 1939

"I understand the history behind it and stuff but you can learn that in history about slavery."

Angel’s mother, Apolonia Mbondiya, said a police officer visited their home earlier this week to pass on information about a violent threat made against her daughter.

Amnesty International said the family are now having to put security measures in place at their home and at Angel’s school.

Patrick Corrigan, Amnesty International’s Northern Ireland director, said: “To make a violent threat against a teenage girl is abhorrent. How terrifying must it have been for her to have the police arrive at her home to pass on this threat?

“We want Angel to know that we stand with her. She should never fear to stand up and speak out for what she believes in.

“Unfortunately, racism is not confined to 1930s America, where this book is set.

“Racism – including violent racism – is a sickness in our society today. There will be no cure until those responsible for racist threats and attacks are held accountable before the law.

“More than eight hate-motivated incidents or crimes are reported every day in Northern Ireland. Far too few of the perpetrators are held to account.”