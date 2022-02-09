At the launch of Ulster University's Virtual Production Studio in Belfast are Economy Minister Gordon Lyons (centre) with Fiona McLaughlin, Co-Founding Director of Taunt Studios and Professor Frank Lyons, Interim Executive Dean of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences at UU.

The £1.6million Virtual Production Studio will also train game designers and animators of the future.

Ulster University’s Professor Frank Lyons said: “With the screen industries continuing to grow in Northern Ireland, it is important that we have a pipeline of graduates who are equipped with the skills and knowledge to specialise in creatively-led, technologically-driven production and research and development.

“We’re responding to industry reports that there’s a skills shortage in Virtual Production. We’re prioritising teaching and research using cutting edge technology backed by multinational expert companies to ensure our students graduate with the creative, technical and professional skills and knowledge to work on film and TV sets locally and lead the way in Games and Animation, nationally and internationally, to drive the creative industries forward.”

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons, whose department provided more than £536,000 of funding, said: “Students will have access to cutting edge production and VFX facilities that are unavailable anywhere else in Northern Ireland or the Republic of Ireland.

“I am pleased, also, that the university will facilitate collaboration opportunities with the screen industry on some of the live productions being made here in Northern Ireland.”

