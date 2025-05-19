Year 7 pupils throughout the country are entering the final weeks of their Primary School lives. It is a time of mixed emotions as they say fond farewells to what they know so well while looking forward with nervous excitement to what lies ahead.

Local author John Magee is offering a free eBook gift that will make the next step in their journey much less daunting. Entitled, “What Every Year 7 Must Know Before Secondary School” it promises to help Year 7 pupils laugh their way through the nerves, doubts and even outright panic of moving to Secondary school.

It covers topics such as what really happens on the first day; how to avoid total timetable confusion; where not to sit in the canteen; how to make friends without sounding like a malfunctioning robot; and why you should never, ever leave your PE kit behind a radiator.

Packed with real-life stories, survival tips, and ridiculous examples of what not to do, this guide will help pupils make the transition to secondary school with ease.

For those already attending secondary school John is also offering another free Ebook with the intriguing title “Why You Should Stay Awake in English Class.”

The free gifts are to introduce a new series of guides launched by the author which will help teachers, parents and pupils. Whether you are seeking help with a reluctant reader or trying to cope with nerves when speaking in public there is a practical eBook designed to help.

Those parents seeking something more light-hearted will also be drawn to the range of fun parent guides which include titles such as “Parenting as if You Know What You’re Doing” and “When Your Teen Realises You’ve Been Winging it All Along.”