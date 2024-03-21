World-leading Strule Shared Education Campus all about inclusion – O’Neill

Education Minister Paul Girvan and Finance Minister Caoimhe Archibald at Strule Shared Education Campus, Omagh, to announce £150 million funding for the development of the site

The Stormont Executive agreed to pledge £150 million towards the project during a meeting of ministers on Thursday morning. The funding will be over the next three years to deliver the campus in Omagh. It is designed to bring together six schools from a number of sectors and will see more than 4,000 young people educated on the one site.

Earlier this week, Education Minister Paul Givan warned the project was at a "critical juncture", with delays increasing the cost to more than £340 million.

He said his department does not have the funds to cover a £170 million shortfall.

The main works contract for the project is set to be awarded by early summer with construction expected to start on site later this year.

On Thursday, First Minister Michelle O'Neill said she is proud the Executive has reached agreement on it.

She described the project as being "all about inclusion, reconciliation, learning together".

Speaking to the media during a visit to Hillsborough Castle, she added: "This is going to be a world-leading project, and I'm very proud our Executive has signed off today in terms of the ongoing commitment to make sure that it is built.

"We've just returned from the United States. They're looking towards us in terms of hope and opportunity, and for me this flagship project in Strule is all about hope, all about opportunity, and I'm delighted we were able to get to that point today."

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly described Strule as a "really exciting project".

She added: "We were up at Limavady in terms of the shared education project there to see that sense of schools being able to keep a sense of their own identity and ethos but sharing, so it is bringing young people together.

"That will be an inclusive environment where children can learn together and really get to know each other.