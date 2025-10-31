Young People Invited to Explore History, Culture and Connection Through the BRIDGE Programme

Young people aged 15–17 from across Ards and North Down are being invited to take part in BRIDGE — an exciting new two-year, fully funded programme that explores history, culture, and reconciliation while building lasting friendships across communities.

BRIDGE will be delivered by EventWise NI. The programme is part of Ards and North Down Borough Council’s Local Action Plan, a project supported by PEACEPLUS, a programme managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB).

BRIDGE (Building Relationships, Inspiring Dialogue, Generating Empathy) offers participants the chance to travel, learn, and reflect on shared histories while gaining valuable skills in empathy, communication, and leadership. The programme forms part of the PEACEPLUS Programme’s ongoing work to build positive relationships and shared understanding across Northern Ireland and the border counties of Ireland.

Over the course of the programme, participants will enjoy:

Four local and cross-border heritage trips (Derry/Londonderry, Belfast, Dublin, Ards)

(Derry/Londonderry, Belfast, Dublin, Ards) Pre- and post-trip workshops to prepare, reflect, and build new skills

to prepare, reflect, and build new skills A residential visit to Poland (April 2027) to learn about Holocaust history and the importance of reconciliation

to learn about Holocaust history and the importance of reconciliation An opportunity to become a Youth Ambassador , leading your own community micro-event

, leading your own community micro-event The chance to make friends, travel, and gain experiences that will stay with you for life

Participation is free, and all travel, activities, and meals are included. Places are limited to 120 young people.

Apply now: Click here to apply

Mayor of Ards and North Down, Councillor Gillian McCollum, said;

“Programmes like BRIDGE help young people gain new perspectives, understand shared histories, and develop the confidence to shape a more connected future.”

Tally Knipe, Director of EventWise NI said:

“BRIDGE creates a powerful space for young people to explore culture, history, and reconciliation. Through shared experiences and travel, participants build empathy and lasting understanding.”

Victoria McCollum, Director of Development and Partnerships, Ulster University said: