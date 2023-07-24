As part of the new partnership, 100 extra places have been made available for students from the Republic of Ireland, with 50 places available for students from Northern Ireland.

The 100 places for students from the Republic of Ireland will commence in September 2023, and the 50 places for students from Northern Ireland will commence in February 2024.

The announcement was made following engagement between Queen’s University and Ulster University, the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science and the two Departments of Health.

A new All-Island partnership between Queen’s University Belfast and the Irish Government has enabled an increase in the number of places available for those who wish to study nursing and midwifery at the University

The places will be jointly funded by the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science and the Department of Health.

This All-Island partnership is a solution to the current workforce challenges within the nursing profession and is welcomed by Queen’s University who will work collaboratively with colleagues from both the north and south of Ireland to help address these issues.

Professor Donna Fitzsimons, Head of the School of Nursing and Midwifery at Queen’s University Belfast, said: “Queen’s is delighted to work in partnership with the Departments of Health, North and South, to deliver an additional 100 places for nursing and midwifery students from the Republic of Ireland in September 2023.

“These students will be educated at Queen's and in practice placements throughout Northern Ireland, receiving an award-winning student experience, that equips them to contribute to the healthcare workforce on an all-island basis. As part of this arrangement the Republic of Ireland will also fund 50 places for Northern Ireland domiciled students who will commence nursing and midwifery at Queen's in February 2024.

“We are grateful to our colleagues in the five health and social care trusts in Northern Ireland for facilitating this arrangement and we look forward to working with the Nursing & Midwifery Board in Ireland and the Nursing & Midwifery Council to support entry of these students onto the professional registers. This is a challenging time for healthcare nationally and internationally, but at Queen's we are committed to working in collaboration and across disciplines to find innovative solutions for the sector.”

Simon Harris TD, Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, said: "I really want to thank Queen's for working with my Department to improve access to all-island education.

"Today, we take an important step forward. This relationship forged in medical education is key to ensuring we have the workforce needed to deliver for both health services. Crucially, the additional places in speech and language therapy, occupational therapy, and physiotherapy are essential to helping us meet the demands facing those sectors.

