Oscar-winning actress and national treasure Dame Judi Dench has announced her support for a new campaign and petition launched by Alzheimer’s Research UK which urges the Government to ensure earlier dementia diagnoses through the NHS.

The Dementia Unseen campaign comes after the NHS target to ensure 66.7% of people with dementia receive a diagnosis was removed from NHS planning guidance for 2025-26.

Alzheimer’s Research UK reports that, in some regions of England, patients can wait up to a year for a diagnosis after referral and highlights that those living in the most deprived areas often face even longer delays.

In response to this, Dench said: “Many people across the UK are still waiting far too long for a dementia diagnosis – or never receive one at all.

“That means they miss out on vital support, on the chance to plan ahead, opportunities to get involved in research, and on precious time.

“A diagnosis may not fix everything, but it gives people understanding, clarity, and some control at a time when everything feels uncertain. It allows families to make the most of the moments they have left.

“That’s why I’ve signed Alzheimer’s Research UK’s petition – and why I’m asking the public to do the same.”

Here are five reasons why an early dementia diagnosis is so important…

Helps improve patient’s quality of life

An early diagnosis can help improve a patient’s quality of life.

“There’s actually quite a lot that can be done from a quality of life point of view, especially when it comes to maintaining and fostering relationships with loved ones and friends,” highlights Dr Henk Swanepoel, lead neuropsychologist at Cygnet Health Care. “There’s quite a lot you can do to make sure that as the disease progresses, the patient can still have a very good and substantial life.”

For example, households can be adjusted to make sure that the environment is more familiar and comforting to people living with the disease.

“As memory abilities decline, patients can make the use of external cues, like information boards in the house or reminders on their phone, for instance,” recommends Swanepoel.

Provides access to treatments that can help manage symptoms

Dementia is a complex condition and although there is no cure, there are several treatments available on the NHS that can help manage symptoms.

“There is a multidisciplinary approach to supporting these patients which involves medical monitoring, nutrition, therapy, medication etc,” says Swanepoel. “Some medications and some lifestyle changes can help to manage the symptoms and slow the progression. Symptoms like vitamin deficiencies and depression are often reversible and can easily be caught early.”

The main medications to treat symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease prescribed on the NHS are Donepezil (also known as Aricept), rivastigmine (Exelon), memantine (also known as Ebixa, Marixino or Valios) and galantamine (Reminyl), according to the NHS website.

Other treatments listed on the website that do not involve medicines include cognitive stimulation therapy, cognitive rehabilitation and reminiscence work.

Helps carers, family members and friends seek support

“Looking after a patient with dementia can be quite strenuous, and a diagnosis provides families with access to support and education like counselling, psychoeducation and various other useful resources,” says Swanepoel. “Support for caregivers is important as it can help them feel more prepared for dealing with a patient.”

There are also lots of dementia-focused support groups out there, highlights Swanepoel, which are a great way to meet others going through similar experiences and share advice.

Prompts safety discussions

Having an official diagnosis can prompt conversations about safety.

“Early awareness allows for adaptation, so it’s a good time to think about safety considerations with regards to risk reduction,” notes Swanepoel. “A diagnosis opens up discussions about important life changes. For example, whether the patient can/should drive or not.”

Allows people living with dementia to outline their wishes and prepare for the future

“Early diagnosis can allow someone living with dementia to participate in making decisions about their future and to think about things like wills and power of attorney,” says Swanepoel. “It’s important that these aspects are addressed while their decision-making abilities are still intact to make sure that they can give them clearly before the dementia progresses.”