​5 swaps to help you cut down on heavily processed foods – as new study links them to cancer

A rye crisp bread snack with humus, tomato and cucumber.

Most people know consuming too much processed food – like salami, ham and many ready-meals and breakfast cereals – isn’t good for our health. Now, a new study suggests ultra-produced foods may be linked to an increased risk of cancer.

Researchers at Imperial College London found higher consumption of ultra-processed foods (UPF) was associated with a greater risk of developing cancer overall, and specifically ovarian and brain cancers. It was also associated with an increased risk of dying from cancer, particularly ovarian and breast cancers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The researchers point out that UPFs are often relatively cheap, convenient and heavily marketed – often as healthy options.

But they’re also often higher in salt, fat, and sugar and contain artificial additives, and it’s already well-documented that they’re linked with poor health including obesity, type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. However, the researchers say the average UK person consumes more than half of their daily energy intake from UPFs

Keen to cut down on how much UPFs you consume? Nutrition consultant Ursula Arens.Arens talks us through some food swaps to consider…

SWAP: Sugary cereals for wholegrain unsweetened high-fibre cereals

Instead of processed sugary breakfast cereals, Arens suggests going for cereals like wheat biscuits, muesli or bran flakes. However, breakfast choices can be confusing, she acknowledges – and at the end of the day, you want to give your children something they’ll actually eat.

It might be more realistic to look at the sugar content on cereal boxes, she says, and go for those that have less sugar and more fibre.

SWAP: Sugary canned drinks for tea or diluted fresh juice

Instead of picking up a can of sugary pop, Arens suggests choosing tea, herbal teas and diluted fresh juice – or, even better, plain old water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SWAP: Sliced white wrapped bread for wholegrain crispbreads or oatcakes

Most people buy bread from supermarkets and simply don’t have time to make their own. “If you make bread at home, as some people did during the pandemic when they had lots of time, if you’re using white flour I’m not sure that’s better for health than shop-bought bread,” says Arens. “If you’re using wholemeal flour and milled it yourself – fine, but that’s a fantasy!

“Try wholegrain crispbreads or oatcakes instead – you’ll get used to them!”

SWAP: Crisps for unsalted nuts, seeds or fruit

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Keep things like crisps and biscuits as occasional treats. Crisps are high in salt and, especially if you’re overweight, they’re just not a healthy daily item to have. Try a piece of fruit instead.”

SWAP: Sausages, bacon or ham for humous, egg or cheese