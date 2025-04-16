Eating certain foods can help maintain a healthy heart

A new study indicates that the timing of our meals could impact our heart health.

Researchers from the University of Southampton and Mass General Brigham in the United States found that previous research had linked night shift work to cardiovascular issues. They say that their new study shows that eating during the day may help lower these risks.

Published in the journal Nature Communications, the study involved 20 healthy participants who spent two weeks in a controlled setting simulating night shifts, eating either at night or during the day.

The researchers then assessed the impact of meal timing on participants’ cardiovascular risk factors, such as markers of the autonomic nervous system, plasminogen activator inhibitor-1 (a substance that increases the risk of blood clots), and blood pressure. They found no negative effects on these risk factors in those who ate during the day.

Professor Frank Scheer, a professor of medicine and director of the Medical Chronobiology Programme at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston, said: “Our prior research has shown that circadian misalignment – the mistiming of our behavioural cycle relative to our internal body clock – increases cardiovascular risk factors. We wanted to understand what can be done to lower this risk, and our new research suggests food timing could be that target.”

Considering this, are there specific types of food that are especially good for our heart health?

We consulted with a dietitian and a cardiologist, who highlighted some of the benefits that the following six foods can have on our heart…

Salmon

“I’d recommend including foods like salmon, which is packed with omega-3 fatty acids that can help reduce inflammation and support healthy cholesterol levels,” says Dr Jay Shah, cardiologist and chief medical officer at Hilo.

Rosie Carr, dietitian at healthy eating plan Second Nature recommends baking salmon with a drizzle of lemon juice and herbs in the oven at 180°C for 15-20 minutes, or poaching it in a fragrant broth for a tender, moist result.

Oats

“Whole grains like oats provide complex carbohydrates that help maintain steady blood sugar levels, preventing the inflammatory spikes that can damage blood vessels over time,” says Carr.

They are also high in soluble fibre which Shah says helps to lower ‘bad’ LDL cholesterol.

“I often suggest overnight oats or porridge with berries as an easy daily option,” recommends Shah.

Leafy greens

“These foods are rich in dietary nitrates that convert to nitric oxide in the body, helping blood vessels dilate, improving blood flow, and lowering blood pressure,” says Carr. “Regular consumption has been linked to improved exercise performance and cardiovascular function.”

Kale and spinach are also bursting full of potassium.

“Leafy greens are brilliant for their potassium content and they help to balance sodium levels in the body,” says Shah. “They can be easily added to soups, stews or stir-fries as a healthy addition.”

Extra virgin olive oil

“Extra virgin olive oil is rich in monounsaturated fats, and powerful antioxidants called polyphenols that reduce oxidative stress and inflammation,” explains Carr. “Chronic low-grade inflammation contributes to heart disease by impacting the health of our arteries.”

The dietitian recommends using it as a finishing oil on vegetables, in homemade salad dressings, or for low-temperature cooking.

“You could also drizzle it over wholegrain bread instead of butter,” adds Carr.

Tomatoes

“Tomatoes are a lycopene-rich food, and lycopene is a powerful antioxidant that reduces inflammation and prevents cholesterol oxidation,” explains Carr. “Interestingly, cooking tomatoes increases the bioavailability of lycopene.

“So, I recommend slow-roasting tomatoes with a bit of olive oil to concentrate flavours and boost lycopene availability, or incorporate tomato paste into stews and sauces.”

Fermented dairy (yogurt, kefir)

“Fermented dairy products contain probiotics that may help reduce blood pressure and chronic inflammation,” says Carr. “The vitamin K2 in these foods helps prevent calcium from building up in arterial walls.