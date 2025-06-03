Tam Barker, who died four weeks after a pancreatic diagnosis, with his son Max

A letter backed by 59,000 signatures was hand-delivered to the Northern Ireland Executive earlier this week, demanding urgent investment into early detection for pancreatic cancer — the deadliest common cancer.

The campaign, part of Pancreatic Cancer UK’s Unite. Diagnose. Save Lives initiative, is being driven forward by Isla Gear in memory of her brother, Tam Barker, who tragically died just four weeks after receiving his diagnosis in November 2024. He was 47.

Tam, a much-loved cab driver and devoted single father, left behind his 12-year-old son Max. Max joined his aunt Isla in delivering the letter as part of what they are calling Tam’s Tour — a symbolic journey across the UK’s four nations, echoing the cab tours Tam once gave to tourists in Scotland.

“Tam was meant to be here for this,” Isla said, standing on the steps of Stormont with Max by her side. “I’m spreading the message because he can’t. For him, for Max, and for every family who may one day face this cruel disease.”

Isla Gear with her nephew Max, whose father Tam Barker died four weeks after a pancreatic cancer diagnosis

Pancreatic cancer is the UK’s deadliest common cancer, claiming more than half of lives within just three months of diagnosis. Its symptoms — back pain, unexplained weight loss, indigestion — are often mistaken for less serious issues. Current tests are ineffective at catching it early, meaning 80% of patients are diagnosed too late for lifesaving surgery. Tam was one of them.

Between May and October 2024, Tam visited his GP surgery at least six times and A&E three times, suffering from worsening stomach pain and extreme weight loss. But it wasn’t until November that a CT scan finally revealed the true cause: pancreatic cancer. He passed away on Boxing Day, less than five weeks later.

“He kept being told it was a blockage,” Isla recalls. “By the time we got a diagnosis, it was already too late. Tam was still hopeful, and so were we. We fought alongside him. But this disease moves so fast. I set up the petition on Christmas Day, while he was still with us.”

The Change.org petition, originally focused on Scotland, quickly gained momentum, gathering over 200,000 signatures — the largest UK petition on pancreatic cancer in the site’s history. Now, with the support of Pancreatic Cancer UK and Northern Ireland’s pancreatic cancer charity NIPANC, Isla is expanding her campaign across the UK.

Joining Isla and Max was 14-year pancreatic cancer survivor and chairperson of NIPANC, Ivan McMinn MBE.

He said: “As chairperson of NIPANC, I applaud Isla and Pancreatic Cancer UK for driving this vital campaign forward. Early diagnosis is key. We must accelerate the time from symptoms to diagnosis, and then to treatment. We’re proud to support Tam’s Tour and the push for change.”

The letter delivered to Stormont calls for three key actions from the Northern Ireland Executive:

Invest in regular monitoring for those at highest risk.

Support the development and rollout of early detection tests.

Urge the UK Government to allocate £35 million annually to pancreatic cancer research for the next 20 years.

Currently, just three per cent of the UK’s cancer research funding goes toward pancreatic cancer — despite its devastating impact. In contrast, leukaemia research funding doubled over a 13-year period, contributing to a 16 per cent improvement in survival rates.

“It’s unacceptable that progress for pancreatic cancer has lagged behind for decades,” said Diana Jupp, ceo of Pancreatic Cancer UK. “We know what works — research, investment, and early detection. Now we need government action to match the scale of this crisis.”

Isla’s mission is driven by love, heartbreak, and an unwavering determination to ensure her brother’s death wasn’t in vain.

“Tam said from his hospital bed that he didn’t want anyone else to go through this,” Isla said. “That’s what keeps me going. Even if we save just one family from going through this nightmare, it’s worth it. Cancer doesn’t care about borders — and neither should we.”

Tam’s Tour will continue over the coming weeks, with Isla and Max taking their message to the Scottish Parliament, the Senedd in Wales, and Westminster — calling on all UK governments to Unite, Diagnose and Save Lives.

Know the Signs

Each year, around 10,700 people in the UK are diagnosed with pancreatic cancer — including 282 in Northern Ireland. Pancreatic Cancer UK is urging the public to act if they experience:

Back pain

Indigestion

Tummy pain

Unexplained weight loss

Jaundice (yellowing of the eyes or skin)

“Too many people still don’t know the signs,” Isla said. “We need awareness, action, and answers — before more lives are cut short.”