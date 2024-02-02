Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Stephen Green held a sign with a verse from the bible inside a zone covered by a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) in Ealing last year.

The PSPO, enacted by Ealing Council in April 2018 outside the MSI Reproductive Choices Clinic in Mattock Lane, was the first so-called buffer zone surrounding an abortion clinic to be introduced in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In October the PSNI apparently made their first arrest in relation to NI’s new buffer zones, when they arrested a woman praying with a rosary outside Causeway Coast Hospital.

Green, 72 of Carmarthen, Dyfed in Wales, held what was described in court as a “large sign” containing the psalm text: “For thou hast possessed my reins: thou hast covered me in my mother’s womb.”

He had pleaded not guilty to breaching the order and proclaimed his right to freedom of speech.

But he was convicted at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, with District Judge Kathryn Verghis saying he had “pointedly and intentionally” included the words “in my mother’s womb” as “an act of protest”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Green was given a conditional discharge for 12 months and ordered to pay £2,426 in costs and surcharge.

Stephen Green held a sign with a verse from the bible inside a zone covered by a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) in west London last year.

The Judge admitted the PSPO was "a significant interference" of Mr Green's freedom of belief, expression and assembly under under the European Convention on Human Rights, but said these had to be weighed against individuals accessing abortion services.

Mr Green, who is being supported by the Christian Legal Centre, said: "I have been ordered to pay costs, frankly I would rather go to prison than pay this to the state that has banned the Bible."

But Louise McCudden, UK head of external affairs at MSI Reproductive Choices, said: “People are fed up with seeing behaviour like Stephen Green’s in their communities, which is why Parliament voted to protect clinics across England and Wales.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad