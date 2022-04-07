The number of adverse incidents during protests at the Belfast abortion clinic was presented to MLAs as strong justification for introducing the new protest buffer zones - which were voted through by the assembly last month.

But it has now emerged that the Trust apologised to MLAs after they queried how the number of serious adverse incidents presented to them ballooned retrospectively between two different evidence sessions last year.

In July the trust had told the health committee that there had only been two incidents in the previous year and that “the vast majority of the protests have been peaceful and respectful”. But by December its evidence was that there had been 41 incidents since March, an official adding: “I do not believe that that is anywhere near the total number of incidents”.

Trust figures for adverse incidents at abortion clinic protests jumped from 11 to 41 retrospectively

The health trust confirmed to the News Letter that it added 27 retrospective incidents to its database on 16 November, boosting the tally from 11 to 41 from May to October - some of them apparently eight months after occurring.

Concerns were raised with the committee by Mark Lambe of Abolish Abortion NI, which then wrote to the trust for an explanation.

Mrs Heather Jackson, interium director for Maternity, Denital ENT and Sexual Health, replied, but did not offer a clear explanation as to why the figures ballooned.

She said the team at the College Street clinic “has been encouraged to keep a record and raise an incident on every applicable occasion.

“This unfortunately has led to a number of retrospective incidents being recorded which has led in turn to the discrepancy in reports provided. As a result of this learning, we have a new protocol in place to ensure that any incident is recorded within 48 hours of its occurrence.” She added: “I realise this is not acceptable and wish to apologise for any confusion.”

But Mr Lambe was not convinced by the answer. “The recording of incidents eight months after they are supposed to have happened is extremely suspicious,” he said.

The trust said adverse incidents are any event that “could have or did lead to harm, loss or damage to people, property, environment or reputation”. While by this definition all 41 incidents could appear to be criminal offences, it confirmed reporting less than 10% to police - only four out of 41.

The Belfast Trust responded that all adverse incidents were reported by trust staff: “Some of these incidents were not reported contemporaneously and were entered retrospectively.” All incidents must now be entered onto the system within 48 hours.

Some incidents, it said, relate to patients “who find the nature of the graphic images displayed by protesters distressing” and “all reported incidents are genuine”. Not all incidents, it said, are reported to the PSNI as some relate to “potential” harm to patients through the distress caused. The PSNI had not shared with it the outcome of the four complaints it made about such incidents.

Green Party leader Clare Bailey’s private members bill was passed by the assembly last month and will now see protest buffer zones created around NI abortion clinics.

She responded that there was “overwhelming” evidence of harrassment outside abortion clinics.

“The evidence of the deliberate campaign of harassment and intimidation facing women across Northern Ireland is overwhelming,” she said.

“Heath Trusts have reported that they need to employ security staff, install safety glass, that their staff are being recorded as they go about their work, and that women presenting while miscarrying pregnancies are being targeted. This puts women’s lives at risk.

“During my time as a volunteer with the Marie Stopes clinic, I was spat at, splashed with holy water, called a murderer, and watched a woman run into oncoming traffic to escape these people. Even during Stormont’s scrutiny of this Bill, it emerged that Department of Health officials had been threatened, demonstrating the extent of this campaign of harassment and intimidation.