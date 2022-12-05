In 2020 the NI Assembly also voted by 46 to 40 to reject liberalised abortion legislation that was imposed on NI by Westminster. However The UK government has since pressed ahead to impose the legislation, announcing ring fenced funding for services here last week, and issuing legal instructions to the Department of Health to roll out the facilities, on Friday.Writing in this paper last week Economist Esmond Birnie queried why in 2022-23 "the only part of Northern Ireland public spending which is ringfenced - ie guaranteed sufficient funding - is the provision of abortion services?".And yesterday Rev Trevor Gribben, Clerk of the Presbyterian General Assembly, queried why there is "no ‘ring-fencing’ of resources for the real priorities of those who work in and are served by our NHS".But Catholic Archbishop Eamon Martin has now also raised the same query.He said: "On Friday last, at a time when people are struggling to feed their children and heat their homes, and as our overstretched health workers are barely coping under the pressure of financial constraints, the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Chris Heaton-Harris MP, instructed the Department of Health to fast track the commissioning and funding of 'abortion services'."But pro-choice campaigner and Senior Lecturer in Social Policy at Ulster University, Goretti Horgan, responded that a search of both church press statements revealed that "while they can make lengthy statements about abortion, neither church has issued any statements opposing the unjust two child policy that research from England indicates has led to thousands of families having to end pregnancies that they might otherwise have continued”.She added: "Nor has either church lobbied for free school meals for all children – a simple measure that could take some pressure off many families."The Northern Ireland Office wasinvited to respond to the query over ring fenced funding.