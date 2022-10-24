Te Presbyterian Church in Ireland responded that they "deeply regret that Mr Heaton-Harris, like his predecessor, has stated his intention to continue to override our fragile devolved settlement in relation to such sensitive issues".

The church added: "In doing so he proposes to use powers not only to direct Northern Ireland Executive Ministers and Departments on this issue, but also potentially interfere with matters which stretch beyond the provision of abortion services, in education and other areas, which is clearly worrying. Such a scenario would be unthinkable in the Scottish or Welsh devolved contexts.” He added that it was “curious” that there were no interventions on other pressing NHS matters such as waiting lists, staff levels and under-resourced services.

The Church of Ireland added: "We oppose the extreme abortion legislation imposed on Northern Ireland by the United Kingdom Parliament in what was previously considered a devolved issue and ask that legislation is developed that safeguards the wellbeing of both the mother and unborn child.”

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Chris Heaton-Harris MP, has announced that Westminster is to take control of all relevant Northern Ireland authorities in order to provide full abortion services across the province.

Similarly a Catholic Church spokesman also referred to a previous statement made when the laws were put in place to facilitate the move. "What Westminster seeks to impose, against the clear will of a majority of people here, is a law which blatantly undermines the right to life of unborn children and promotes an abhorrent and indefensible prejudice against persons with disabilities, even before they are born," it said.

The DUP’s Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart also hit out. “This is a backward step for Northern Ireland which not only undermines the devolution settlement but more importantly makes Northern Ireland a more dangerous place for the unborn," she said.

Amnesty International published a poll last week which found that only 46% of women in NI are aware that abortion is now liberalised but that only 10% know how to access it. NI Deputy Director Grainne Teggart said the announcement marks “a critical step towards ending the denial of abortion healthcare”. She added: “Westminster has yet again had to intervene to ensure people aren’t denied their right to abortion, exposing the clear failure of Health Minister Robin Swann to protect and support women and healthcare professionals."

People Before Profit Councillor Fiona Ferguson also named-checked MrHealth Minister Robin Swann, saying he should be "red-faced that the UK Government has once again been forced to intervene to ensure women have access to abortion".

The Department of Health responded that it will continue to “work closely with the Northern Ireland Office and NI Health and Social Care Trusts on the implementation of these services, in line with legislative requirements”. It added: “The Department also notes the Secretary of State’s commitment that the UK Government will ensure that appropriate funding is available for these services, it added.

Alliance for Choice Co-Convenor Emma Campbell was pleased that the government was pressing ahead with UN recommendations for abortion in NI – and providing related funding. "We are saddened for hundreds who have still had to travel despite the change in law,” she added.