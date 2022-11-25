Upper Bann DUP MPCarla Lockhart was speaking after an appeal to change the law in GB by a woman with Down's syndrome was rejected by three judges.

In GB there is a 24 week time limit on most abortions, however the law there allows abortions right up until birth if there is "a substantial risk" of the child being "seriously handicapped".

Heidi Crowter, 27, from Coventry, brought legal action against the Department of Health and Social Care in the hope of removing this section of the Abortion Act, which she believes to be an "instance of inequality".Judges ruled last September that the legislation is not unlawful but the case was reconsidered by the Court of Appeal at a hearing in July.

Supporters of Heidi Crowter outside the Royal Courts of Justice in central London as the Court of Appeal releases its judgement relating to the legislation which allows the abortion of babies with Down's Syndrome up until birth.

Yesterday Lord Justice Underhill, Lady Justice Thirlwall and Lord Justice Peter Jackson gave their ruling. They said the Act does not interfere with the rights of the "living disabled" even though many people with disabilities will be "upset and offended" by this.But Ms Crowter vowed to take her battle to the Supreme Court.

“We face discrimination every day in schools, in the workplace and thanks to this verdict the judges have upheld discrimination in the womb to which is downright discrimination,” she said.

"When Wilberforce wanted to abolish the slave trade he didn’t give up when things didn’t go his way. I won’t give up either because the law should be changed to get rid of a negative focus on Down’s syndrome - even the words used in it are offensive.

"This law was made in 1967 when we were not even allowed to go to school because of our extra chromosome , so I think it’s time that the judges move with the times and actually meet people with Down's syndrome and see the people behind the chromosome.”

Her campaign group, Don't Screen Us Out, says polls show the majority of people in GB feel disability should not be a grounds for abortion at all and that only one in three people think it is acceptable to ban abortion for gender or race but allow it for disability.

DUP MP Ms Lockhart said the ruling was “an appalling reflection on our society”. She added: “Today our Courts have said those with Down’s are less worthy of the right to life. For those living with the condition and living full, active and loving lives, it is a callous message issued from our judiciary.”

