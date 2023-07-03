Abortion 'safe zones' in Northern Ireland by September after legislation passed

An anti-abortion protest taking place in the Castle Lane / Cornmarket area of Belfast in 2021

The move comes following the passing of a private member's bill brought by former Green Party leader Clare Bailey.

The Bill was passed in March 2022 before the effective collapse of the Stormont Assembly.

At the time Ms Bailey said the right to protest would not be curtailed by the new legislation, adding the current harassment laws were not sufficient to deal with what some women seeking terminations had reported experiencing outside clinics.

The safe access zones will be established in the vicinity of healthcare premises providing lawful abortions, as well as at premises where information, advice or counselling about abortion treatments are provided.

They will include the premises where these services are provided, as well as an area between 100m-250m from entrances or exits of the protected premises.

Once a safe access zone has been established, designated activities including anti-abortion protests are prohibited within the protected area.

All health and social care trusts are planning to introduce the zones and detailed preparation work has been ongoing for a number of months, including mapping and signage arrangements.

Engagement with stakeholders is also under way.

Information on the location of each safe access zone will be displayed at all protected premises and published on the Department of Health and HSC Trust websites.