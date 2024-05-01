Action Cancer Ambassador Lyn Stevenson has her skin examined by Action Cancer’s Senior Skin Cancer Specialist Iona McCormack using a Dermatoscope in the clinic at Action Cancer House, Belfast.

The charity’s Skin Cancer Detection Service supplements the service available in most GP practices in Northern Ireland, increasing choice and accessibility.

Action Cancer’s service is for people concerned about a new or changing skin lesion and offers a two-stage process. Concerned members of the public, who meet the service eligibility criteria, are offered in the first instance a virtual assessment with a Skin Cancer Specialist Nurse. If the Specialist Nurse feels that further assessment is needed, then a face-to-face appointment is offered on board an upcoming visit by the charity’s mobile unit, the Big Bus (supported by SuperValu and Centra), which visits all five HSC Trust areas across Northern Ireland twice every four weeks or at Action Cancer House in Belfast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the face-to-face appointment the charity then has the ability, using the Department of Health dermatology photo triage referral pathway, to refer the individual directly to secondary care for further assessment.

Action Cancer Ambassador Lyn Stevenson is pictured with her husband John and two kids, Anna (15) and Rory (12).

Over the last 12 months, the charity’s two Skin Cancer Specialist Nurses, Iona McCormack and Roisin Hill, have carried out a total of 2,269 consultations which includes 1,381 virtual consultations and 888 skin lesion assessments. Some 131 red flag and urgent referrals were sent to Dermatology via E Triage and, in the last year, Iona and Rosin have detected over 100 skin cancers.

In addition, the nurses have delivered education sessions on skin cancer prevention and detection with Farm Families and at the Balmoral Show.

Iona McCormack, who has over 30 years’ experience in dermatology and heads up the new service at Action Cancer, said: “The majority of people in Northern Ireland have pale skin that tends to freckle and burn easily. Episodes of sun burning and tanning will increase your risk of skin cancer. Unfortunately, in Northern Ireland we have high usage of sunbeds and, with the introduction of low-cost airlines, trips abroad to Europe and beyond are more accessible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Since our official launch in April 2023, we have detected many skin cancers. However, we have also had the opportunity to reassure patients with benign skin lesions. Our aim is to detect skin cancer as early as possible and create an awareness of skin cancer prevention, and signs and symptoms of the most commonly occurring skin cancers. Be vigilant and check your skin for any changes and if you are concerned, please do get in touch with us.”

Lyn Stevenson, 45, a pharmacist and mum-of-two from east Belfast, added: “I believe that Action Cancer’s Skin Cancer Detection Service saved my life. I’d like to encourage anyone who is concerned about a mole or lesion on their skin, not to ignore it, but to go and get it checked out. The nurses are so experienced and professional and I couldn’t recommend the service at Action Cancer more highly.”