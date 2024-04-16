L-R Jenifer Morton, Centra Brand Manager; Lucas Blair and Kirsten Wylie, both in the P5/6 class in Moy Regional Primary School; Tanya Carson, Health Improvement Officer, Action Cancer and Gary Cunningham, SuperValu Brand Manager.

Supported by the charity’s long-term corporate partners and leading convenience retailers, SuperValu and Centra, the hub complements learning in line with primary schools’ curriculum.

The Hub contains two programmes, Action Cancer’s ‘Health Action Heroes’ and ‘Be Healthy, Be Smart’, designed for Key Stage 1 (P1-P3) and 2 (P4-7).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each programme covers a range of age-appropriate topics, helping children learn about healthy living. Action Cancer provides all the resources needed to deliver fun sessions to pupils on; healthy eating, care in the sun, dangers of alcohol and smoking, the importance of physical activity, minimising screen time, consequences of energy drinks and awareness of advertising which specifically targets children.

Dr Caroline Hughes, Health Improvement & Evaluation Manager at Action Cancer, said:

“We are very excited to launch our new online Schools Hub. This free, digital resource, supported by SuperValu & Centra, provides teachers with everything they need to deliver creative, fun and informative lessons on a range of health-related subjects, all linked to key curriculum learning points.

"There are lesson plans, presentations, presenter notes, and all the fun interactive activities and resources a teacher needs to help children learn about ways to stay healthy. It provides teachers with the freedom and flexibility to use the resources to fit in with their whole teaching plan, without having any extra work to do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jennifer Morton, Centra Brand Manager, added: “Encouraging a healthy lifestyle among children and young people, including exercising and staying safe in the sun, is extremely important and, as long-term supporters of Action Cancer, is something we at SuperValu and Centra passionately support.

“Action Cancer’s work in delivering these messages in schools can reduce the risks of cancer in later life, so we are very pleased to support this project and will continue to raise as much money as possible to help the charity provide this service.”

Every year Action Cancer helps to save and support 20,000 people across Northern Ireland through the delivery of their services. Each year around 4,500 children access their education services through the school’s programme.