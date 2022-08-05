At his funeral in Holy Trinity Church in Banbridge, Archdeacon Roderic West told a sizeable congregation, which spilled into an overflow hall and outside the church, that Adam was “an amazing young man”.

He said: “Adam may not have lived a long life, but in his life and through his life he has impacted on many people’s lives, and will continue to impact on many people’s lives.”

Adam attended Banbridge Nursery School and Abercorn Primary School and was a member of the scouting organisation, progressing from the squirrels to the beavers and into the cubs.

Adam Watson from Banbridge bravely fought leukaemia.

He was the cymbal player in the William Sterritt Memorial Flute Band and also made a guest appearance in the Downshire Guiding Star Flute Band as their first ever cymbal player.

Archdeacon West said: “I still remember the phone call from David on Monday, October 21, 2019 telling me that Adam was in hospital. There were those initial traumatic hours in Newry Hospital before Adam was transferred to Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children, and there have been many up and downs on the journey since then.

“There have been prolonged stays in hospital in Belfast and Manchester.

“David and Sara [Adam’s parents] have asked me to express publicly their gratitude to Dr Bethany Mitchell and all the medical team at the Children’s Haematology Unit in the Royal, including those known to Adam as his angels, to express their gratitude to Professor Rob Wynn and the team in Manchester, and to the community nursing team in Banbridge.

Adam passed away on Wednesday aged nine

“Throughout his illness Adam was sustained by his faith in God, a faith that was real and personal. He invited Jesus into his life, he put his faith in Jesus as his Saviour at our summer Bible club in 2019. His faith in God, his trust in God, didn’t change and didn’t waver during his illness. He talked to others about Jesus, about God being with him.”

During his illness Adam initiated a new charity called B positive.

Archdeacon West said: “The name of the charity is linked to Adam’s blood group changing from O+ to B+ following his transplant. The aim of the charity is to help provide improved patient and parent experience on the ward.”

He added: “Adam was an amazing young man, he was polite and well mannered, he looked for the best in people, he liked things to be right and for people to do what was right. He was bright and intelligent, and he had a hunger and thirst for knowledge.

As a mark of respect Downshire Guiding Star Flute Band did not parade tonight on the day of Adam’s funeral, but tomorrow night they will be commemorating him in Waringstown.