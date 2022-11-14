Message posted online by the South Eastern Trust today:

It comes as the Department of Health has called on patients to make a particular effort to leave hospital without delay as soon as they can be discharged.

Antrim A&E had to re-route ambulances away on Saturday night and declared a ‘major incident’ as doctors were overwhelmed by new arrivals.

And today Ulster Hospital’s A&E ward in east Belfast also warned it was under “extreme pressure” with 164 patients in the department, 53 awaiting admission.

In addition, the BBC reported that a 77-year-old woman had died in Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital’s A&E while waiting for a bed.

The following is a breakdown of waiting times to be seen at all of NI’s 24/7 A&E departments, as of 10pm tonight, showing Ulster A&E – despite grabbing attention with its latest warning over wait times – is far from the worst:

South West Acute: 89 minutes

Antrim: 96 minutes

RVH children: 116 minutes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Causeway: 116 minutes

Daisy Hill: 143 minutes

Ulster: 150 minutes

Altnagelvin: 210 minutes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craigavon: 233 minutes

Royal Victoria: 269 minutes