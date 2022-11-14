A&E crisis: List of latest waiting times shows some patients waiting average of four-and-a-half hours to be seen in Northern Ireland
Here the News Letter breaks down the waiting times of Northern Ireland’s A&E units, as evidence of a crisis in our hospitals mounts.
It comes as the Department of Health has called on patients to make a particular effort to leave hospital without delay as soon as they can be discharged.
Antrim A&E had to re-route ambulances away on Saturday night and declared a ‘major incident’ as doctors were overwhelmed by new arrivals.
And today Ulster Hospital’s A&E ward in east Belfast also warned it was under “extreme pressure” with 164 patients in the department, 53 awaiting admission.
In addition, the BBC reported that a 77-year-old woman had died in Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital’s A&E while waiting for a bed.
Most Popular
The following is a breakdown of waiting times to be seen at all of NI’s 24/7 A&E departments, as of 10pm tonight, showing Ulster A&E – despite grabbing attention with its latest warning over wait times – is far from the worst:
South West Acute: 89 minutes
Antrim: 96 minutes
RVH children: 116 minutes
Causeway: 116 minutes
Daisy Hill: 143 minutes
Ulster: 150 minutes
Altnagelvin: 210 minutes
Craigavon: 233 minutes
Royal Victoria: 269 minutes
These times are updated hourly, and can fluctuate widely, but give a good snapshot of where the Province stands in terms of emergency care right now on this mid-November Monday.