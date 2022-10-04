The Western Health Trust posted a Twitter video featuring Sandy Nelson at Altnagelvin Hospital in Londonderry yesterday afternoon.

It came as health trusts across Northern Ireland warned that hospitals were facing extreme pressure due to the number of patients.

Mr Nelson said there were “patients everywhere” and staff were “struggling”.

Ambulances outside the emergency department entrance of Craigavon Area Hospital

He said: “My name is Sandy Nelson. I’m one of the emergency medicine consultants here in Altnagelvin Hospital.

“I’m in the emergency department at the moment, it’s October 4, it’s midday, we have 110 patients in the department.

“I’ve got 45 people waiting for a bed in the hospital.

“I’ve got four ambulances awaiting off-load, which means they can’t get out into the community to come and see the emergencies.

“There are just patients everywhere and we are struggling.

“If you can do anything to help us it would be greatly appreciated, be that coming to pick up your relatives that are due for discharge as early as possible, or saving the emergency department for absolute emergencies.

“We are really in dire straits and I am asking for your help at this time.”

The Northern Trust said emergency departments in hospitals in its area were facing “extreme pressure”.

The trust tweeted: “EDs at Antrim Area & Causeway Hospitals continue to be under extreme pressure.

“Again we are asking for your help in not attending unless your condition is urgent or life threatening.

“Thank you for your consideration and patience.”

The Belfast Trust said: “Our emergency departments are exceptionally busy.

“Anyone attending an emergency department with a non-urgent condition may have a very long wait to be seen.

“Please only attend an emergency department if your condition is urgent and needs immediate attention.”

The South Eastern Trust tweeted that 135 patients were waiting in Ulster Hospital.

The trust said: “The Ulster Hospital Emergency Department is under EXTREME PRESSURE.

