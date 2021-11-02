A&E waits warning of crisis this winter: Doc

Hospitals across the Province say they have experienced significant pressure in recent days with a growing number of patients waiting in casualty departments because of a shortage of in-patient beds.

Dr Andrew Dobbin, from the Ulster Hospital, said part of the pressure was caused by patients who have not been vaccinated against Covid.

He told the BBC: “Today has been a very difficult day from the very start. We have got significant crowding in our emergency department, but not only in the Ulster Hospital, I think it is seen across the region.

An emergency department consultant has warned that hospitals in Northern Ireland are facing a “crisis” this winter.

“I think at the minute there are around 250 patients who have been seen and admitted to hospital who are still sitting in emergency departments across the region; 50 of those are on the Ulster site.

“In fact, over the last 24 hours in the region there have been 411 patients who have waited more than 12 hours in our EDs, which is completely unacceptable because we know that is linked to the quality of care that is being given.”

The consultant was asked if a significant part of the pressure was the number of people who have not received a Covid vaccination.