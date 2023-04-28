North Coast based author, pro-surfer and Darkness into Light 2023 ambassador Al Mennie will surf 154 waves from sunset to sunrise on a single night as part of this year’s Darkness into Light.

The challenge will take place in May off the North Antrim Coast and will raise much needed funds for 14 local mental health charities across Northern Ireland.

Now in its 14th year, Darkness into Light, an annual fundraising event organised by Pieta, and proudly sponsored by Electric Ireland, will return this year on Saturday May 6.

Pro surfer Al Mennie, author and Game of Thrones actor will take part into the Darkness into Light challenge by surfing 154 waves in a single night to raise much needed funds for mental health charities in Northern Ireland

People are invited to sign up and take part in one of the 16 organised walks or to run, cycle, swim or even undertake a special challenge.

Speaking about the huge physical challenge ahead of him Al said: “Surfing has always been my escape. Some people walk, run, cycle, and that is their thing.

"For me it has always been surfing. I have been surfing since I was a child in the 80s and it has got me through some dark times.”

Al added: “The European Commission estimates that 56,000 people took their own life in 2018, which equates to 154 people a day.

"I will be riding lots and lots of small waves in order to surf 154 waves through the hours of darkness, but also to focus people’s minds on that incredibly high number of people dying by suicide and the numbers of families this impacts daily.”

Speaking about his own experience Al said: “I will never forget the shock and weight of feeling in the air when, as a little boy, I was told that a friend of the family’s teenage child, not much older than me, had taken his own life.

"At the time, I don’t think anyone suspected that this might happen, but it did.

"This and the many other instances of suicide are the reasons why I am keen to raise both awareness and funds for suicide prevention through the Darkness into Light Campaign, which makes a huge impact year on year.”

Al will undertake this activity supported by an experienced crew and taking safety measures including spotlighting the sea from the beach, wearing a safety helmet and life vest. His crew, equipped with rescue gear, will have sight of and be in contact with him at all times.