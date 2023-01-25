Londonderry woman Nicola Robinson, a mum-of-two and Fountain Primary School teacher died of a brain tumour in 2021

Alan Robinson’s wife Nicola, a mum-of-two and a teacher at Fountain Primary School, was diagnosed in 2018 with a diffuse astrocytoma brain tumour after suffering for a couple of weeks with headaches and dizzy spells.

Nicola underwent two seven-hour craniotomies at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, as well as radiotherapy and chemotherapy, but nothing could stop the tumour growing and Nicola passed away, aged 35, in October 2021.

Alan, dad to eight-year-old Amelia and Alfie, five, said: “Nicola was the perfect mummy to her children and would literally have done anything for anyone.

Alan Robinson with his late wife Nicola, who died from a brain tumour in 2018

"She was also a really devoted teacher and loved the children she taught as if they were her own.”

Alan said when the doctors informed Nicola at Altnagelvin Hospital that she had a brain tumour, her first words were: ‘My poor babies’.

“Being her usual self, Nicola worried only about me, our two young children."

Alan said Nicola faced her treatments with “great strength and bravery”.

Nicola and her children

"We were in awe at how she recovered from each operation. Just hours after her second operation, she sat up for curry, which is something that still puts a smile on my face.

"In January 2019, we were given the biopsy results which revealed Nicola had a diffuse astrocytoma. She then went through six gruelling weeks of radiotherapy every day, followed by chemotherapy. Her final chemotherapy came on New Year’s Eve 2019, we had lunch in Belfast followed by the essential visit to a Zara store! Then we went onto the City Hospital for the final treatment. It was a great day that we had been aiming towards for so long.”

During the pandemic in 2020 although Nicola was no longer receiving treatment, she was still in the very high-risk group so the family isolated as best they could to protect her.

"We had six glorious weeks where we stayed at home and had most of our essentials brought to us. It’s a time I will treasure forever as we made so many great memories with the kids,” said Alan.

But unfortunately in the summer of 2020 Nicola had some seizures.

"An MRI scan showed some new tumour growth, and our oncology team advised a further round of chemotherapy. As ever, Nicola was willing to do anything to extend her time with our children, and she still held the belief that we would beat this awful disease.

“In the spring of 2021, things began to progress at a faster pace and Nicola lost the power and function in her right hand followed by her right foot. Nicola battled on and after several physio sessions things seemed to improve. She was never one for giving up!

“As we went through the summer unfortunately things began to deteriorate at a much faster pace, which resulted in her being admitted to Belfast City Hospital on October 5, 2021.

“The hospital staff were horrified when they saw how much Nicola had deteriorated, and the oncology consultant told me that she had only days to live.”

Nicola was transferred to Foyle Hospice, where she received the most amazing care and attention in her final days.

"We spent this last week by her side 24 hours a day, making sure she knew she was never alone.

"On October 13, 2021, Nicola passed away surrounded by her family. She has left a huge void in all our lives which can never be filled.”

Alan added: “Brain tumours are a shocking killer and the stats are so grim.

"Less than 12 per cent of patients survive beyond five years which compares with an average of 50 per cent across all cancers. We have to do something to change this so that other families aren’t devastated like ours.”

Nicola’s passion for raising awareness and funds for research to find a cure for brain tumours, led Alan to set up a fundraising group last year under the umbrella of the charity Brain Tumour Research, which he called Stronger Together for Nicola.

As part of Stronger Together for Nicola’s first year of fundraising, Alan and a team of friends and family ran five half-marathons, starting with the Omagh Half, as well as the full-distance Belfast Marathon.

Along with a gala ball in October 2022 attended by around 270 guests, incredibly more than £62,000 has already been raised to help find a cure for the devastating disease as Nicola’s family build a legacy for her.

Alan joins a team of more than 70 people running 26.2 miles for Brain Tumour Research on Sunday, April 23, 2023.

Brain Tumour Research is providing its runners with a package of support in the lead up to the event, including help from running coaches and access to a participants’ Facebook Group.

Carol Robertson, Brain Tumour Research, said: “Brain tumours are indiscriminate; they can affect anybody, at any age.

"We’re very grateful to Alan for taking on this huge challenge to help raise funds for our cause. Our marathon runners are supported every step of the way and we look forward to cheering Alan across the finish line.

“If you have your own place through the ballot, we would love you to join our Fighting Force London Marathon team.”

For more details contact Carol Robertson [email protected] or call 07817 878407. To support Alan’s fundraising, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/alan-robinson2023

