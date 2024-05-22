Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Independent Unionist Alex Easton who was diagnosed with PTSD after the horrific death of his parents in a 2023 house fire and suffered flashbacks from identifying their bodies, says he is “now much better than I was”.

Speaking to the News Letter about his mental health issues, he said: “I am in a better place than I was.

"Things can be quite bright for several days and then I could have a bad day.”

The north Down politician, who recently turned 55-years-old, recently treated himself to a new pet – a Connemara yearling which, he says is “just beautiful”.

“I had been doing some work politically for a local social enterprise farm who do a lot of work with disabled kids and others, and I helped them with some issues they were having.

"But the day I went to see them, a little foal had just been born – and I fell in love with him.

"So I bought him. He is going to stay on in the farm so he can be trained and can interact with kids and other visitors.

"I will ride him when he is older – and when I get the opportunity of course..

"He is a Connemara horse and he is just beautiful.

"Yesterday was the first day he and I had a good stroke without him hiding behind his mum, so he is beginning to trust me. He is only six weeks old so he is going to be quite big.

"I named him ‘Knight’ after my father – Alexander Henry Knight Easton – but I haven’t a clue whether my father liked horses or not, but he is named after him anyway.

Getting to know each other - Alex Easton and Knight

"I now have a dog, two cats and a horse.”

And Mr Easton knows that whilst he is “busy all the time anyway”, that workload is going to increase when the Westminster election is called by the Prime Minister. He announced his decision to stand a few weeks ago.

Mr Easton, who had been a DUP MLA for north Down, left the party in July 2021 following disagreements.

"I am going to stand in the Westminster election – it is a big thing and a dream,” he said.

Unionist MLA Alex Easton and his horse Knight

"I am going to try this one last time. I don’t want to leave politics with any regrets. I am busy all the time anyway – busy is good for me though as it leaves less time to think.”

He said he believes that the Westminster election will be called in the autumn.

"It is likely going to be autumn. I have a big team to help me, the literature is drawn up and leaflets decided but not printed ye,” he said.

"There is a lot of groundwork in place.

"I have based my politics on working on the ground with people as that is what I am good at and it gives me great enjoyment. I have a big team to help me.

"Everybody knows what they are getting with me - working with people on the ground and working hard.

"I'd like to think that what I have done over the years has given people some hope. There are politicians out there who do care about their community.