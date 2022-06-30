Almac Group to create 355 jobs and invest $93.5m in Pennsylvania expansion

Craigavon’s Almac Group, the global contract pharmaceutical development and manufacturing organisa­tion, is expanding its North American headquarters in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania and will create 355 new jobs through the project.

Almac Group’s expansion in Pennsylvania will add 100,000 square feet to their existing 246,000-square-foot North American headquarters facility, as well as upgrades at the company’s two other Montgomery County sites, to meet increased and next generation client demand.

The company has operated in Pennsylvania for more than 20 years and officially opened a North American headquarters site in Souderton, Pennsylvania in 2011.

Alan Armstrong, Almac Group chairman and chief executive

Alan Armstrong, Almac Group chairman and CE, said: “We are delighted to mark this next milestone of our future in Pennsylvania. We look forward to welcoming over 350 new employees, who will be an essential part of our continued success over the next three years.

“Almac Group’s mission is to advance human health and we are committed to re-investing all of our profits back into the business to ensure we are market leading for our clients and patients and offer the best possible work environment for our people.”

The company received a funding proposal from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $1.775 million Pennsylvania First grant and a $250,000 workforce development (WEDnet) grant. They were also encouraged to apply for the department’s Manufacturing Tax Credit (MTC) and Research and Development Tax Credit (R&D) programs.

Almac Group has committed to creating at least 355 new jobs, retaining 1,434 existing jobs and investing approximately $93.5 million into the project within the next three years. This project is the second of Almac Group’s expansion projects under current Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, the first of which was announced in November 2016.

Both projects were coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team (GAT), an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.

Gov. Wolf, added: “It’s truly a testament to what our commonwealth has to offer, when an internationally successful company like the Almac Group chooses to expand its North American headquarters here in Pennsylvania. This is the company’s second expansion during my administration, and I think our pro-business climate has a great deal to do with that. Pennsylvania is a great choice for companies looking to set up shop or businesses already located here who want to grow and thrive for years to come.”

Concluding David Zellers, Jr. director of commerce, Montgomery Count Commerce Department, added: “Almac’s exciting new phase of growth in Montgomery County is a testament to the excellent workforce and exceptional quality of life our communities offer.

“Almac Group is a global company based in Northern Ireland that is at the forefront of developing, manufacturing, testing and distributing essential medicines to vulnerable patients around the world.

“During this financial year, the group was a partner of choice in the development of over 300 life-saving drugs spanning more than 20 therapeutic areas including oncology, cardiology, immunology, gene therapy and neurology.”