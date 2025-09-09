Almost half of babies born in Northern Ireland in 2026 to be asked to join study

Generation New Era is the first long-term tracking study launched in a quarter-of-a-century

​Almost half of all babies born in Northern Ireland in 2026 will be invited to take part in a landmark UK-wide study.

Ulster University is to play a role in tracking the lives of 30,000 babies and their families with the aim of informing future health, education and social care policy.

The Generation New Era (GNE) study is the first long-term tracking study launched in a quarter of a century.

The project is led by University College London and has three co-lead academic institutions: Ulster University, Swansea University and the University of Edinburgh.

Dr Orla McBride, GNE study lead for Northern Ireland, said: "I am genuinely thrilled to be involved in Generation New Era and to have played a key role in securing Northern Ireland's involvement in this new, groundbreaking scientific study.

"The UK has a world-leading reputation for conducting birth cohort studies like GNE.

"These studies are the gold standard for collecting high-quality data about how young babies and their families grow and develop over time."

She said the study's scale in Northern Ireland will allow researchers to investigate issues unique to the region and offer "the opportunity of a generation" for families.

"Each child born in Northern Ireland is special and unique, and we hope as many families as possible who are invited in 2026 will decide to get involved.

"By sharing their stories and experiences, families can help ensure this study makes a lasting contribution to supporting parents and children across Northern Ireland for years to come."

She added: "Crucially, the participation rate means the study will capture the voices and experiences of a diverse range of families, providing a broad and accurate picture of life for children growing up here."

Northern Ireland last participated in a birth cohort study in 2001-02 with the Millennium Cohort Study.

Babies who took part then are now in their mid-20s and are still contributing, but children's lives have changed dramatically over the last quarter century.