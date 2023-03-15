Sleep deprivation is far more common than you may think with a consistent lack of sleep quickly becoming a threat to our mental and physical health if not addressed. Sleep experts at Bed Kingdom reveal the signs that you may be suffering from sleep deprivation and the ways you can combat it.

So what are the signs that you are sleep deprived?

1. Craving a takeaway

The average adult needs seven to nine hours of quality sleep a night

If you're getting sudden urges to indulge in a takeaway or junkfood, it can be a symptom of sleep deprivation. Lack of sleep alters appetite-regulating hormones as well as metabolism and brain function. We are far more likely to turn to junk food due to the cravings for high calories, high sugar, high fat and salty snacks as a result, as a way to increase our energy levels.

2. Poor memory

Sleep deprivation affects the brain’s ability to learn and recall information. During REM sleep, the brain is active, processing information and storing memories from the previous day.

Less sleep disrupts this process because the body spends less time in this REM cycle. The following day you may have trouble recalling what was said in a business meeting or what assignments you have. Sleep deprivation also makes it harder for the brain to absorb new information, as the brain is working hard to focus and take in information.

Not only is your ability to remember affected but your motor skills suffer too. The brain’s ability to store memory also includes motor skills and physical reflexes. This is another reason why a high percentage of car accidents occur due to sleep deprivation. Sleep-deprived drivers have a slower reaction time. Poor motor skills can also be problematic if you play sports with less sleep—you may struggle to execute a specific move or manoeuver, preventing you from performing at your best.

3. Weight gain

Less sleep triggers changes in hormone levels that regulate your hunger. Leptin lets the body know when it’s full, while ghrelin signals hunger. Little sleep produces less leptin and more ghrelin—you’ll feel hungrier, but your body will be slower to react when you’re full. You end up eating more than you need to.

Sleep deprivation increases stress. Less sleep triggers an increase in cortisol levels. Cortisol is a stress hormone responsible for holding onto energy (sugars and fat) to be used later. More stress means your body retains more fat.

Your insulin levels are also affected. With a higher production of cortisol, your body is less sensitive to insulin. Insulin is a hormone that changes food into energy. Your body has a harder time processing fats from the bloodstream when it becomes less sensitive to insulin. These fats end up stored in the body, leading to weight gain.

Less sleep also affects your diet. As previously mentioned, sleep may influence your decisions. Studies show that less sleep leads to consuming more junk food. You’re more likely to have intense cravings for high-fat, high-sugar foods, like french fries and ice cream. You’re also more likely to give in to those cravings.

To make matters worse, eating these foods increases the chance that you’ll indulge in the same foods again on the same day.

4. Poor decision making

Studies show that sleep loss is tied to making risky decisions. You become more impulsive and are less likely to consider loss, only focusing on the reward. How does this happen?

In 2001, the SLEEP journal published a study on how sleep deprivation elevates the expectation of gains. Sleep-deprived participants were more likely to make risk-taking decisions if the payoff was high. The anticipation of reward stems from an area of the brain called the nucleus accumbens. While the number of high-risk decisions didn’t increase, the expectation for a higher reward did.

This type of phenomenon is common in gambling. It can also be a problem in everyday life. For example, if you’re an entrepreneur or own a company, you may make risky decisions hoping for a higher reward. Further, less sleep also means your brain is less aware of loss—you could make a high-risk decision, only focused on the reward and not fully considering the consequences if you lose.

5. Overheating

Sleep is vital for our bodies to regulate our internal temperature. Therefore, if you are feeling hot, it can be your body overheating due to a consistent lack of good quality sleep. In fact, as we get more and more tired, our brain begins to overheat with yawning being a method of compensating for this thermoregulatory failure.

Next time you feel hot and bothered, it could be a sign that you need some more sleep, particularly during the summer months.

How much sleep do I need to avoid being sleep deprived?

This varies on your age:

Newborns (0 to 3 months): Between 14 and 17 hours of sleep

Infants (4 to 11 months): Between 12 and 15 hours of sleep

Toddlers (1 to 2 years): 11 to 14 hours of sleep

Pre-school (3 to 5 years): 10 to 13 hours of sleep

Children (6 to 13 years): 9 to 11 hours of sleep

Teenagers (14 to 17 years): 8 to 10 hours of sleep

Adults (18 to 64 years): 7 to 9 hours of sleep

Older adults (65+ years): 7 to 8 hours of sleep

Does napping make up for lost sleep?

Napping for brief periods may boost your energy levels and improve your focus. Just make sure you’re smart about how you nap. Don’t sleep longer than 30 minutes—you want to avoid slipping into the REM cycle, which can cause sleep inertia. Also, avoid napping after 3 p.m. This could make it harder for you to fall asleep at night.

How can I achieve better sleep?

Practicing good sleep hygiene is the key to avoiding the effects of poor sleep. There a number of small things you can do in your routine that can better your sleep hygiene.

Establish a sleep schedule

Setting a bedtime may seem childish, but in reality, it works. A set sleep and wake time makes it easier to fall asleep at night and wake in the morning. Your body will adjust to the rhythm, so when it’s time for bed, you may automatically start to feel sleepy. It’s just as important to maintain this schedule on the weekends too. Bodies respond positively to these consistent rhythms. It may be tempting to sleep in for a few hours, but this can throw off your body. Plus, if you’re getting the right amount of sleep, you likely do not need that extra time.

Avoid heavy meals

There may be some truth to “eat dinner like a pauper” philosophy. Avoiding heavy meals and snacking may improve your sleep. Heavy meals take longer to digest. When it’s time for bed, your body may be focused on digesting, making it harder to fall asleep. The best time to eat dinner is between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., allowing your body time to digest your meal.

Keep your bedroom dark

Your body’s sleep-wake cycle is influenced by melatonin. Your body is continually producing melatonin. However, production is lowest during the day and strongest at night. That’s because the more light you’re exposed to, the less melatonin there is in your body.

Keeping your bedroom dark induces sleep. Any light exposure could reduce melatonin levels and make it harder to fall asleep and stay asleep. Alternatively, if you can’t make your bedroom dark, a sleep mask can be effective.

Avoid your phone or laptop

We’ve all been there: you climb into bed and start scrolling through your phone, checking on messages, and browsing social media sites. This may come across as a relaxing activity to help you sleep, but it’s the exact opposite.