Amy Scanlon got a breast cancer diagnosis while nine weeks pregnant with her first child Mabel

When 31-year-old Amy Scanlon discovered a lump in her breast in March 2024, she never imagined that just weeks later she would be facing a breast cancer diagnosis, while nine weeks pregnant with her first child.

Amy, who was 29 at the time, initially thought the lump in her left breast was due to hormonal changes following fertility treatment.

However, trusting her instincts, she decided to visit her GP.

“I would check my breasts regularly, so when I came across a lump, I went to my GP,” Amy, from Holywood, County Down, explained.

“Between that appointment and going to the Breast Clinic, I found out I was pregnant. At the time I was diagnosed, I was nine weeks pregnant.

"It was such a shock, you never really hear of anyone being pregnant and having cancer at the same time.”

The news brought mixed emotions for Amy and her partner, Gerald.

Amy added: “It was a real worry and a real shock for us.

Amy, with partner Gerald, shaving her head during chemotherapy treatment

"We went from being so happy that I was pregnant to being so worried about the cancer diagnosis.

"It was a big shift, but from the very beginning we were reassured that everything possible would be done to make sure both me and the baby would be okay.”

Following her diagnosis, Amy underwent a lumpectomy (a surgical procedure to remove a lump and a small amount of surrounding tissue from the breast) in April 2024, followed by four rounds of chemotherapy starting in June.

She then took a break from treatment to give birth to her daughter, Mabel, in September. When Mabel was just five weeks old, Amy bravely returned to chemotherapy for another three rounds, completing her treatment in November last year.

“The staff in the Ulster Hospital have been amazing, right from the very beginning,” Amy said.

“Being pregnant and having a cancer diagnosis was challenging, but everyone worked together and gave me peace of mind.

"Knowing that my breast surgeon, oncologist and obstetrician were all communicating with each other was so reassuring.” South Eastern Trust, consultant breast surgeon, Lynn Darragh stressed the importance of self-examination for women.

She said: “It is vital for women to examine themselves regularly so they learn what is normal for them.

“If you know what is normal for you, it makes it easier to notice any changes. If you notice a new lump or any other unusual signs, it is essential that you speak to your GP.”

Ms Darragh continued: “Every woman aged 50 to 70 is invited for mammograms every three years.

"These screenings are crucial for detecting pre-cancerous changes or cancers while they are still small and more treatable. Even if it seems inconvenient, attending these appointments can save your life.

“Signs to look out for include a new lump either in your breast or under your arm that does not go away with your cycle.

"Other signs are changes to your nipple, a new rash, discharge of blood or fluid coming out of one nipple or the appearance of the nipple being pulled in.

"Sometimes you can get changes in your skin, for example puckering or dimpling.

“If your GP decides that you need a referral to the Breast Clinic, we try our best to make sure patients are seen as soon as possible.

"The majority of patients that attend the Breast Clinic following tests, do not require any further treatment.

"For those who have been diagnosed with cancer, a range of treatments are available. This may include surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

Encouraging other women to regularly check their breasts, Amy said: “I want to share my journey to help other women know they are not alone. I found comfort hearing about others who had been through the same thing, it made me feel less isolated.

"Early detection is so key to saving lives. It is so important to check your breasts.”

Now on the other side of treatment, Amy is focusing on her future with her partner Gerald and baby daughter Mabel.