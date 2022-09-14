Ann’s Nursing Care launches recruitment drive for 30 new jobs

Pictured from Ann's Nursing Care are Daniel Wesley, Wendy Jackson, Kate Wesley, Lucia Fraser and Matthew McCartney

ANN’S Nursing Care has launched a new recruitment drive in the North-West for 30 new jobs in a range of positions including registered nurses and health care assistants following an increase in demand for its services.

The family run healthcare provider delivers care and support to hospitals, nursing and residential homes and supported service facilities across Northern Ireland and is also part of Ann’s Care Homes, which operates 12 care homes across Northern Ireland including Meadowbank Care Home and Ardlough Care Home in Londonderry, Edenvale Care Centre and Rush Hall Care Home in Limavady and Moneymore Care Home in Magherafelt.

Kate Wesley, area manager of Ann’s Nursing Care, said: “As one of Northern Ireland’s leading healthcare companies providing essential care to the vulnerable in the community, we have continued to experience increased demand for our services across the North-West. To support this growth, we are delighted to launch a recruitment campaign for 30 jobs across care homes and nursing agency services.

“Ann’s has an excellent reputation in the health and social care sector and we can offer secure and stable employment as well as an extremely rewarding career.

“There are a wide variety of shifts available in hospitals and care homes with both temporary and permanent contract options to suit each individual’s requirements as well as attractive hourly rates and a £300 joining bonus.”