Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Henderson Group supermarkets across Northern Ireland are boiling the kettle in preparation for their annual Community Coffee Morning next month.

The event, which is being held in partnership with the Cancer Fund for Children, will kick off September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, to raise vital funds for the charity and its thousands of users across the province.

While the charity works hard to fundraise all year round, Cancer Fund for Children places a special focus on raising awareness and funds during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Get set and donate at the CFC Coffee Morning and help children across the province facing a cancer diagnosis

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The theme for this year is ‘More Than a Month’ through which the charity wants to convey that for families affected, the impact of childhood cancer is felt for more than just a month.

On Saturday September 3, a number of EUROSPAR and ViVOXTRA stores across the country will welcome shoppers to enjoy coffee, tea and sweet treats for a donation towards the vital organisation.

Cancer Fund for Children works with families to empower, connect and strengthen young people with cancer by providing social and emotional support they cannot get elsewhere.

The money raised will help Cancer Fund for Children continue their essential work, ensuring no child faces cancer alone.

Phil Alexander, CEO Cancer Fund for Children commented: “September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and this month alone; another 12 children and young people will be diagnosed with cancer in Northern Ireland.

“In a matter of seconds, life will be turned upside down for these families.

“Cancer Fund for Children understands the devastating impact a childhood cancer diagnosis has on the entire family and is here to ensure they don’t have to face cancer alone.

“We would encourage as many people as possible to support this year’s EUROSPAR and ViVOXTRA Community Coffee Morning which will raise essential funds to help us support hundreds of families living with cancer in their home, in hospital and at our therapeutic centre, Daisy Lodge in Newcastle, Co Down.”