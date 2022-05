A PSNI spokesman said that this takes the total amount of arrests made so far to 29.

It is understood that 38 people have now been told they are to be prosecuted by the Public Prosecution Service for a range of offences, including ill-treatment and wilful neglect contrary to the Mental Health (Northern Ireland) Order 1986, in connection with the alleged ill-treatment of patients at Muckamore Abbey Hospital.