Appeal to find missing 14-year-old girl Rihanna Kennedy last seen wearing pink headband

Police have issued an urgent appeal to find missing 14-year-old Rihanna Kennecy.

By Gemma Murray
Monday, 28th February 2022, 12:51 pm

A post on PSNI City Centre says the youngster is 5ft 7ins tall and slim with dark hair.

The post adds that she is missing from the Bangor area.

It adds: “Last seen wearing a pink headband, black track suit with white stripes, black leggings and carrying a backpack.”

The post asks anyone with information about Rihanna to call Police on 101 quoting reference 1619 of the 27/02/22.

