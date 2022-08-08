Archie family: We want something good from tragedy

The 12-year-old died on Saturday in the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, after weeks of legal wrangling.

Archie had been in a coma since he was found unconscious by his mother Hollie Dance at his home in Southend, Essex, on April 7.

He was being kept alive by a combination of medical interventions, including ventilation and drug treatments.

Hollie Dance surrounded by family and friends, outside the Royal London hospital in Whitechapel, east London, speaking to media following the death of her 12 year old son Archie Battersbee

Doctors treating the schoolboy for the last four months declared Archie to be “brain-stem dead”, prompting a lengthy but ultimately failed legal battle by his family to continue his life support treatment in the hope he would recover.

In recent days his parents had made bids to the High Court, Court of Appeal and European Court of Human Rights to have him transferred to a hospice to die, but these were rejected.

Barts Health NHS Trust had said Archie’s condition was too unstable for a transfer and that moving him by ambulance to a different setting “would most likely hasten the premature deterioration the family wish to avoid, even with full intensive care equipment and staff on the journey”.

In a statement, released through the Christian Legal Centre, which has been supporting the family’s case, the family said: “Yesterday we lost our beautiful boy, Archie. He has fought against all the odds since April, and we are so proud of him.

“We are thankful for the huge amount of support we’ve received from so many different people. We are grateful to our legal team and others who have stood with us as we have faced these difficult challenges.

“We want something good to come out of this tragedy and the horrendous experience we have been put through by the system.

“No parent or family must go through this again. We have been forced to fight a relentless legal battle by the hospital trust while faced with an unimaginable tragedy.

“We were backed into a corner by the system, stripped of all our rights, and have had to fight for Archie’s real ‘best interests’ and right to live with everything stacked against us.

“This has now happened too often to parents who do not want their critically ill children to have life-support removed.